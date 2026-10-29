Dylan Larkin Reportedly Played Last Game with Red Wings, Trade Talks Escalating

Former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin will be held out of Detroit's lineup for protection until Red Wings complete a trade.

Recent reports from ESPN and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman have indicated that trade talks surrounding Larkin have escalated. Friedman also reported that Larkin will not see any action for the Red Wings until a trade comes to fruition; interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff and the Red Wings are expected to address the situation shortly.

Larkin's trade list is reported to consist of the Florida Panthers, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, Utah Mammoth, Tampa Bay Lightning, New Jersey Devils, and Colorado Avalanche.

Alex Chauvancy notes that the Devils, Capitals, Wild and Hurricanes have engaged in trade talks with Larkin during the week of Oct. 26.

This is the current situation:



Larkin will not play until a trade occurs. The Red Wings are expected to release a statement. https://t.co/vx7TE2FQBz — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) October 29, 2026

New Jersey being on the list comes after Team USA goaltender Connor Hellebuyck was traded to the Devils by the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 23.

Hellebuyck was acquired by Devils GM Sunny Mehta in exchange for Dawson Mercer, Nico Daws, Nick Bjugstad, the rights to unsigned draft selection Alexander Command and the Devils' second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and New Jersey’s own seventh-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The 30-year-old center's initial request leaked this offseason, which resulted in Larkin being stripped of his previously referenced captaincy and being booed rather loudly by fans at the season opener — which took place at Little Caesars Arena.

Larkin's request came after he played a key role in helping Team USA to win the gold medal at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. He's both highly trusted and very effective on the penalty kill, in addition to currently sitting with 649 League points (278 goals, 371 assists).

Dylan Larkin No Longer Playing in Red Wings Lineup

At his Sept. 17 press conference, Larkin said requesting a trade away from Detroit was a decision he heavily contemplated.

"It wasn’t easy to get to that decision. It was very hard. It wasn’t a spur-of-the-moment thing. I don’t take what I did lightly, and I got to that point," said Larkin at the time.

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larkin had five years remaining on the eight-year, $69.9 million contract he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023 at the time of his trade request, which remains the case.

A Waterford, Michigan native who previously played for the University of Michigan Wolverines, Larkin has posted six points (two goals, four assists) across 10 games played for the Red Wings this season.

The Red Wings are set to host the Chicago Blackhawks on Oct. 29 (the same day as this latest announcement surrounding Larkin) — puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern. Detroit, 5-4-3, is tied for last in the Atlantic Division with the Buffalo Sabres.

Horcoff is in charge of any trades surrounding the Red Wings until another GM is named due to Steve Yzerman transitioning to a senior advisor.