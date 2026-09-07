Inside the Upcoming Red Wings’ 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming four-team 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament is slated to run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.
The event is to take place at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena and will consist of 24 recent draft picks, free-agent signees, and tryouts who will battle against prospect teams from the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dallas Stars, and Pittsburgh Penguins.
In addition — 13 of the 24 players on the Detroit roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the two first-round picks in addition to a pair of second-round picks, two third-round selections, three fourth-round picks, two sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks.
Detroit's roster ranges in age from 18 to 24.
Among the Red Wings' roster for the event is center Nate Danielson and left wing Carter Bear, both of which were taken in the first round — Danielson at No. 9 overall in 2023 and Bear at No. 13 overall in 2025. Dylan James, Anton Johansson among others will also take to the ice.
The Dallas Stars have also fully released their roster ahead of the event inside Little Caesars Arena.
2026 NHL Prospect Tournament Extra Significant for Red Wings
Per a recent report, this year's event is extra important in that it sees the return of a multitude of teams participating.
According to The Hockey News — this particular tournament was previously hosted by the Red Wings in the small northern Michigan town of Traverse City, but with rising costs to get to the fairly isolated town, NHL teams slowly pulled out of the event until only the Stars and Detroit were left.
Last season marked the first iteration of the event since then, but once again saw only the Red Wings and Stars playing a series of games at the Comerica Center in Frisco.
Flashing back to the present — the prospect tournament arrives back in Michigan to be held at the previously mentioned BELFOR Training Center located inside the Red Wings Little Caesars Arena, with the Penguins, Blue Jackets and Stars all participating.
The BELFOR Training Center is the official practice facility and community ice rink of the Red Wings which is located underground of Little Caesars Arena (under the main rink).
Following the 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament, the Red Wings will then shift their focus to training camp, which runs from Sept. 17-20, before opening their preseason schedule the very next day in Columbus.