Former Red Wings' Rival, Mentee Throws Out First Pitch Ahead of Inaugural Season
Nathan Oystrick — who previously played against the Detroit Red Wings in his NHL days — was officially welcomed into the Houston community as he threw out the first pitch at the Sept. 4 Sugar Land Space Cowboys' game following the North American Hockey League (NAHL) Houston Bulls' first week of practice.
The NAHL announced back in March that the North Iowa Bulls would be relocated to Houston to compete as the Houston Bulls, with Oystrick joining the NAHL organization to become their head coach.
Oystrick played in the NHL from 2008-11 as a defenseman and enforcer, putting up four PIM against the Red Wings.
As his career transitioned to coaching, he was mentored by former Red Wings' AHL affiliate (Grand Rapids Griffins) coach Todd Nelson.
His first pitch on the Space Cowboys' mound came ahead of the Bulls' inaugural first season — with the season opener taking place on Sept. 11 and the home opener slated for Oct. 2.
Oystrick threw out the first pitch after growing up in Saskatchewan and playing baseball every summer until he was around 19.
He joins the Bulls’ staff behind the bench after boasting over a decade of coaching experience and spending the past four seasons as the Head Coach of the NA3HL’s Wausau Cyclones; he was named the NA3HL Coach of the Year in 2023-24 after leading the Cyclones to a 36-10-0-1 record that year.
Oystrick, who had his career greatly influenced by Nelson who coached the Griffins for three seasons and helped them to hoist the Calder Cup in 2017, said he was especially impressed with his team's level of compete throughout their first week on the ice.
"It was a really good first week. A lot of intensity, a lot of compete — new coach, new systems. Everyone's been really receptive, understanding. I think the guys are starting to get what we're trying to put together," said Oystrick in an exclusive. "We're excited to be in Houston."
Oystrick has recorded 246 points across 489 pro games played across the NHL, AHL and KHL — including time with the Atlanta Thrashers (2008-09), Anaheim Ducks (2009-10) and St. Louis Blues (2010-11).
Houston Bulls Gearing Up for Inaugural Season
The Bulls will play at the Deep South Ice & Sports Center in Richmond, Texas, which will host the team in the inaugural 2026-27 season and be completed with 1,800 seats and 14 suites in addition to a second NHL size practice ice sheet.
Helping to bring hockey back to Houston — the Bulls already sold out season tickets, with interest reaching over 4,000 for the NAHL team. This development comes as the NHL is actively exploring a potential expansion franchise team for the major Texas city.
Bulls' Director of Business Operations, Devon Buckland, said the Houston community is over the moon in anticipating the rapidly approaching season.
"This was amazing — the big round of applause when they introduced us. Thank you to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys for having us out. We had a really good first week of practice and I think the community is really excited that we're here," said Buckland.
Oystrick has also said he will be implementing an exciting, fast-paced, up-tempo type of game for the Bulls' on the ice, with a mentality centered around helping his roster achieve their dreams of reaching the next level of play.