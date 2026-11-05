From Childhood Dream to NHL Reality: Carter Mazur's First Red Wings Goal Was 16 Years in Making

When Carter Mazur was eight years old, he knew exactly what he wanted to be when he grew up.

While other children were dreaming about becoming firefighters, astronauts or police officers, Mazur had something else in mind.

He wanted to play hockey for the Detroit Red Wings.

It wasn't simply something he talked about. He put his dream on paper.

Childhood Dream Turned Reality

Detroit Red Wings left wing Carter Mazur. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a childhood school assignment titled "I Have a Dream," Mazur drew himself wearing a hockey jersey and holding an American flag. Beneath the drawing, he wrote about his ambition to play in the NHL for the Red Wings.

Sixteen years later, that little boy from Jackson, Mich., had another moment worth remembering.

On Monday, Mazur scored his first NHL goal in the Red Wings' 5-3 victory over the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena.

The moment brought his childhood dream full circle.

As Logan Reever of FanDuel Sports Network Detroit highlighted in a Wednesday social media post on X, Mazur's childhood drawing provided a fitting comparison to the photograph of him celebrating his first NHL goal.

The two images, taken 16 years apart, tell a story that goes well beyond hockey.

Mazur's journey to the NHL wasn't without obstacles.

Selected by the Red Wings in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft, he developed his game at the University of Denver, where he helped the Pioneers capture the 2022 NCAA national championship.

After turning professional, Mazur continued working toward his goal with the Grand Rapids Griffins.

But injuries complicated his progress, making the road to Detroit considerably more difficult than he might have imagined as a child.

His NHL debut finally arrived on March 6, 2025, against the Utah Hockey Club.

According to Dan O'Leary of NHL.com, the Red Wings shared Mazur's childhood drawing before that game. His family attended the contest, and Mazur tossed a puck to his mother during warmups.

It was the realization of a dream that had begun years earlier.

But Mazur still had another milestone to reach.

His first NHL goal.

That moment arrived early in the first period against the Panthers.

5:26 into the opening frame, Moritz Seider sent the puck around the boards from the right point. Mazur collected it, moved into the left face-off circle and fired a wrist shot past Panthers goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Just like that, the Red Wings had a 1-0 lead and Mazur had a goal he would never forget.

Detroit Red Wings left wing Carter Mazur Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As George Richards reported for NHL.com, Mazur become one of 14 Michigan-born players in league history to score their first NHL goal while playing for the Red Wings.

For Mazur, however, the accomplishment carried an additional layer of emotion.

"It was a relief, for sure," Mazur told reporters afterward, according to Ansar Khan of MLive.

"Especially going through all those injuries throughout my career, to finally get that one, it felt really special for me."

The goal came in Mazur's 18th NHL game.

His teammates understood the significance of the moment.

Seider was among the first players to celebrate with him, while Keegan Kolesar retrieved the puck as a keepsake.

It was a small gesture that captured the importance of an achievement years in the making.

Professional hockey players spend years chasing opportunities that most children can only imagine. Even those talented enough to reach the NHL must overcome injuries, disappointment and uncertainty along the way.

Mazur experienced his share of those challenges.

But the dream never changed.

There is something fitting about the fact that his first NHL goal came while wearing the same winged wheel log he imagined himself representing as an eight-year-old.

The little boy who once drew himself as a Detroit Red Wing is now living the life he envisioned.