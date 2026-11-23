The Detroit Red Wings lost their second game in a row, and this time at the hands of the New York Islanders, 3-2, on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Red Wings have now lost seven of their last eight games. Lack of execution, missed opportunities, and an inability to finish games continue to derail the team.

Detroit Seeking More O-Zone Time and Play More Confidently

Detroit Red Wings goaltender John Gibson Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goaltender John Gibson is back. He made 18 saves. Alex DeBrincat and Emmitt Finnie each scored a goal for Detroit. The team now stands at 8-12-3.

"A lot of times, when there's five or six minutes left, we're down by one, we end up giving another one," DeBrincat said. "It's a lot harder to come back from. We got to find a way to keep it close. A couple of breakdowns. Gibson came up big for us a couple of times. It's frustrating. I feel like we're playing well for most of the game, and mistakes end up in the net."

The Red Wings have to figure out a way to stick with the progress of playing great hockey for the entire game. We have seen games where they start well, but end up badly. And then there are moments when mistakes happen during the wrong period, such as the third. It's inexcusable for a good team like the Red Wings to lose games like these.

There are losing battles in the corner and not making it hard enough on their opponents to score. When a team makes blunders, it costs them games. Taking advantage in power-play situations in the O-zone must be better going forward. They can improve if they focus on the small details and don't try to do too much.

The Islanders put more shots on goal than the Red Wings (21 to 20).

"We know the boards are pretty lively," Finnie said. "When they hit them, they can go anywhere, so just try to read off that. We need to play with more confidence and attack to play more. I don't think we had enough o-zone time, and I felt like lots of our chances were one and done."

The Islanders won 58 percent of the faceoffs. Red Wings only won 41 percent of those battles. They have to do a better job of capitalizing on those opportunities.

Were the Red Wings more competitive compared to the game against the Boston Bruins? Yes. But the fact remains that the team didn't come out with a win. Things didn't go well with the Red Wings, and it continues to pile up for the team. Frustration continues to build. The Red Wings will keep digging until they start to get wins.

Islanders and Red Wings will meet two more times later this season (March 27 and April 6).

Now, they must turn to the next page and focus on their next opponent, which will be the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, November 25, at home.