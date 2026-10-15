Future Red Wings Star to Be On Display at Lambeau Field With Michigan

The University of Michigan ice hockey team — which includes Detroit Red Wings' 2026 first-round pick (No. 23 overall selection) J.P. Hurlbert — will take on the University of Wisconsin Badgers at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Feb. 20 in part of the Frozen Tundra Faceoff.

The college hockey double header announced puck drop times on the evening of Oct. 14, which followed the original announcement of the event on Sept. 2.

Ohio State and Wisconsin's women's teams will also faceoff at 3:00 p.m. on the same date — with both games being shown on Big Ten Network. The Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be at Lambeau Field and bring three of college hockey's most accomplished programs together at a coveted sports venue.

Michigan participating will mark the program's 11th outdoor game in history, the most games played outdoors by any program in NCAA hockey.

The 2027 Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be played in the home to the NFL's Green Bay Packers — a 81,041-seat Lambeau Field last welcomed hockey back in 2006 for the inaugural Frozen Tundra Hockey Classic.

Packers President and CEO Ed Policy previously said Lambeau Field is honored to once again host NCAA Hockey.

“We are proud to welcome college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff,” said Policy in the event's initial media release.

"With three storied programs and two highly anticipated matchups, this doubleheader will give fans a rare opportunity to experience hockey at historic Lambeau Field and bring an exciting winter event to Green Bay.”

Frozen Tundra Faceoff 2027 Puck Drop Times Unveiled

The Wolverines currently boast a 93-72-13 record against Wisconsin in the all-time series, dating back to 1923.

Detroit Red Wings, University of Michigan Wolverines JP Hurlbert Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurlbert also recently opened the scoring for the Wolverines' ongoing season.

Former captain Dylan Larkin also attended the University of Michigan — with Larkin having now returned to the Red Wings' lineup following initially starting off the year in the midst of an injury sustained in offseason training.

As previously referenced, the 2027 Frozen Tundra Faceoff offers an exciting opportunity for college hockey fans; it will bring NCAA hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in over 20 years.

The Frozen Tundra Faceoff is centered around the premise of bringing three of college hockey's most accomplished programs together at a coveted sports venue.

No. 2 UMich currently has a 4-0-0 record as of presstime and will next see action at No. 1 Denver.