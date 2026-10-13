Inside Red Wings Pick J.P. Hurlbert’s Season Opening Goal for the Michigan Wolverines

After growing up with dreams of being a "Michigan Man," Detroit Red Wings 2026 first-round draft pick J.P. Hurlbert did not waste any time in making an impression.

On Oct. 2, the University of Michigan opened its 2026-27 season by hosting Bowling Green, establishing a tone for the season quickly with a dominant 7-2 win at Yost Ice Arena. The game marked Hurlbert's first as a Wolverine, and it was he who put down the first goal for Michigan's season. Hurlbert, the No. 23 overall pick of the 2026 NHL Draft, scored at the 5:01 mark of the first period through the five-hole.

Hurlbert's goal came as he was one of just three freshmen forwards in the lineup; the Red Wings prospect was assisted by sophomore Henry Mews.

JP Hurlbert's FIRST as a Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/TSN3nYQKP6 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) October 2, 2026

In an exclusive, Hurlbert said the moment was everything he dreamed of and more.

"You always dream of having a big goal," Hurlbert said. "And, I mean, the first one of the season at Yost is pretty special. The stars kind of aligned and [Mews] had a great pass, and I was just lucky enough to score. It was a whirlwind of emotions."

Since scoring the season-opening goal, Hurlbert also posted an assist against Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 9; he assisted on Rhéaume-Mullen's first goal of his junior season alongside Malcolm Spence.

Michigan Head Coach Brandon Naurato said that Hurlbert and the younger talent on the roster producing already is a strong sign of what's to come for the future of the Wolverines' program.

"I think it says a lot," said Naurato. "When you have a freshman like J.P. come in and score a big goal, and you’ve got guys throughout the lineup who can make plays, that’s what you want. We have a lot of depth, but it’s also a competitive group. Guys are pushing each other every day, and that makes everybody better."

Naurato would additionally state that his season-opening goal, specifically coming from a freshman, is a clear indication of the kind of player Hurlbert is.

"For a freshman to come in and get comfortable enough to make a play like that in his first game, it says a lot about him. We’ve got a lot of young guys in this program that are hungry, and that’s exciting," the HC said.

The Wolverines are undefeated as of press time — currently sitting with a 4-0-0 overall record. Michigan next sees play at No. 1 Denver on Oct. 16.

UMich is currently ranked No. 2 in the nation, with 14 first-place votes.

J.P. Hurlbert’s Deep Michigan Ties Indicate Bright Future for Red Wings

As previously reported by Detroit Red Wings On SI, Hurlbert grew up spending his summers on the Michigan waters and — as a result — was raised in Red Wings jerseys.

Detroit Red Wings, Michigan Wolverines, JP Hurlbert, J.P. Hurlbert Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hurlbert comes from a long line of Wolverines, with his great-great-grandfather, great-grandfather, paternal grandmother, grandfather, and father having attended the University of Michigan.

The winger's drafting by Detroit and becoming a producing member of the Wolverines roster very much represents his hockey career coming full circle.

"Just to finally be a Michigan Man, it's everything you think of and more," Hurlbert said.