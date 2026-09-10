Gordie Howe’s 1971 Retirement: A Turning Point in Hockey
On Sep 8, 1971, Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe announced his retirement. It's been 55 years since he made the announcement, and he was 43.
Howe had nagging wrist injuries and dealt with other issues at the front office. These problems led him to retire. However, he would make a comeback in 1973 to play with the Houston Aeros in the World Hockey Association.
Before Wayne Gretzky, There was Howe
Howe earned the nickname "Mr. Hockey" because of how small, intellectual, and overall great a player he was. The number of All-Star selections is staggering. Howe was a 23-time NHL All-Star and received numerous accolades, such as winning the Hart Trophy six times.
Most people give Gretzky the title of "The Great One." In Gretzky's mind, Howe is the greatest ever. Howe had a tremendous influence on Gretzky. What's fascinating about both men is that they were both undrafted and went on to become great players. Gretzky met Howe when he was just ten years old.
Many people don't know that Gretzky grew up being a Red Wings fan. Howe is the reason why he enjoyed watching the Red Wings. Although Gretzky never played in a Red Wings uniform, he has a tremendous respect for the franchise. Gretzky did surpass Howe in records such as points and goals.
Gretzky had such great respect for him that he acknowledged they both played in different eras. This was his way of expressing that the game of hockey has changed over time, and he wouldn’t dare to claim he was better than him.
Howe and Gretzky got to share the same ice during the All-Star Games and got to compete against one another. Gretzky learned one important aspect about Howe.
"The biggest lesson I learned from him was that each game is important in a sense that he understood that every night somebody was going to come and pay to watch Gordie play and that he had to play as good as he could," Gretzky said.
If only more hockey players would adopt the same mindset as Howe. The sense of entitlement makes fans turn the other cheek or lose interest in a star player.
Howe finished his career with 801 goals and 1,049 assists. Howe passed away in 2016 at the age of 88. Howe played a total of 32 hockey seasons, and 25 of them came with the Red Wings. From 1949 through 1971, Howe scored at least 20 goals, still an NHL record.