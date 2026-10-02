How to Watch Red Wings Season Opener Against New York Rangers

The Detroit Red Wings will be opening up their 2026-27 NHL season with an Original Six matchup against the New York Rangers.

The Red Wings will host the Rangers at Little Caesars Arena on the evening of Oct. 2. This will mark Detroit beginning their 101st season in franchise history.

Setting the tone will be key — the Red Wings are battling plenty of distractions including former captain Dylan Larkin being ruled out after sustaining an upper-body injury and an ongoing hunt for a new General Manager as Steve Yzerman transitions to a senior advisory role.

Because of that, a win for Detroit will be paramount in indicating things are moving forward in the right direction, even with all of the internal noise.

"We're going to have to get through it. We're not putting our heads in the sand and pretending some of these issues don't exist," Red Wings Head Coach Todd McLellan recently said. "We're dealing with them, and once we deal with them especially internally … that will give us a chance."

The full Detroit 2026-27 roster as the Red Wings open the season is as follows, per NHL.com:

Forwards (14):

Andrew Copp

Mason Appleton

Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen

Michael Bransegg-Nygard

Nate Danielson

Viktor Arvidsson

Carter Mazur

J.T. Compher

Keegan Kolesar

Emmitt Finnie

Dylan Larkin

Marco Kasper

Alex DeBrincat

Defensemen (seven):

Ben Chiarot

Albert Johansson

Anton Johansson

Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Moritz Seider

William Wallinder

Justin Faulk

Goaltenders (two):

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Note — Larkin is officially out for the first two games of the season due to an upper-body injury, as previously referenced.

With that in mind, plenty of fans across the League should want to tune in to watch this Original Six matchup in particular — here's how that's possible.

The game will be available across TNT, truTV, HBO MAX and SN1 networks. Puck drop is slated for 6:30 p.m. EST.

While this will be Detroit's first game of the year, it will be the Rangers' third. The New York franchise is coming off a loss to the Boston Bruins in the season opener but a recent 5-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Full Red Wings Broadcast Details

Per NHL.com, there are two options for watching all locally available Detroit games on DSN throughout the team’s home market.

For the cable/satellite prover — DSN is expected to be available through cable/satellite providers across Michigan, including Xfinity, Spectrum, DIRECTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Fubo, AT&T U-verse, and more. As for in-market streaming, fans in the Red Wings' home market can subscribe directly to Detroit SportsNet and stream every locally televised Red Wings game

Ken Daniels and Mickey Redmond enter their 30th season together as the lead voices of Red Wings hockey.

Daniella Bruce, Logan Reever and Trevor Thompson are to serve as broadcast reporters throughout the season. Chris Osgood and Larry Murphy return as analysts on pregame, intermission and postgame coverage.

On radio, longtime play-by-play broadcaster Ken Kal will be joined by Osgood, Murphy, Grimson, and others as radio analysts. This follows the retirement of Paul Woods.

After the Red Wings take on the Rangers and officially open their season, Detroit will then host the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 4.