Red Wings Make Important Dylan Larkin Announcement Ahead of Season Opener

The Detroit Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without Dylan Larkin.

Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed what everyone was wondering on Thursday. Larkin will miss Detroit’s first two regular-season games as he continues to recover from an upper-body injury.

That means Larkin will not be available for the season opener on Friday against the New York Rangers or Sunday when they face the Winnipeg Jets.

McLellan led reporters to believe that he could be available as soon as Game 3 which happens on Tuesday at home against the Ottawa Senators.

Larkin’s Return Taking Longer Than Hoped

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larkin showed up to training camp already dealing with an upper-body injury that he suffered working out before camp began.

He skated on his own before joining his teammates for his first full practice on September 23.

At the time, McLelland said that Larkin had made enough progress off the ice for the training staff to clear him to practice.

After the practice, McLelland spoke about the fact that he was impressed that Larkin stayed out the entire time and even gave some optimism that the 30-year-old would be available for Opening Night.

Clearly, that was not the case.

Larkin missed all four preseason games, and despite continuing to practice, he isnt going to be ready to play Friday evening.

The Red Wings have listed him as day-to-day which does offer some hope that this won’t become an extended absence.

For a team with so many questions, this is just one more problem to add to the pile.

Red Wings Will Be Missing One of Their Best Offensive Players

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, all the uncertainty and drama surrounding Larkin is still there, and growing. What there isn’t is uncertainty about his importance to the lineup.

Larkin scored a career-high 34 goals last season when he finished with 67 points over 74 games. That made his fifth consecutive 30-goal season.

Now Detroit is faced with taking the ice without him.

The timing is notable if not questionable. With everything that has happened between Larkin and this organization since last season concluded, having him sit out the first two games, injury or not, just adds to the cloud hanging above.

Larkin requested a trade during the offseason and was stripped of the captaincy. So far, the Red Wings have yet to name a replacement.

He reported to camp and publicly acknowledged that he had work to do to rebuild the trust of his teammates and fans.

"I wish I could show with my actions how to build trust with my teammates again and with the fans," Larkin said.

Detroit Faces Immediate Test

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At least Detroit will open at home. The Red Wings get to play four consecutive games at Little Caesars Arena before they will have to play their first away game.

In theory, that should give the team an advantage. That’s theory, not reality.

The reality is that this organization has a lot of issues and now two key players that won’t be with them on the ice for Opening Night. Larkin and Simon Edvinsson.

We won’t mention that they are also in a 10-year playoff drought with no major roster reconstruction. Well, I guess we will mention that. Along with the fact that they are still without a general manager.

The last thing this team needs to do is kick off the 2026-27 season with a slow start. None of these things is going to make that any easier to avoid.

McLellan has had plenty of time to prepare for the fact that Larkin may not be available, but do they really have anyone that can step up and fill that production?

The good news is, so far, nothing indicates Larkin’s absence will be lengthy. They will have to navigate the first two games without him.