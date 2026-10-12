Detroit Red Wings Have a Much Bigger Problem Than Their 1-3-1 Record

The Detroit Red Wings have problems and while one of them is their 1-3-1 record to start the season, that seems to be the least of the issues.

It isn’t their struggling offense or their inconsistent play. It isn’t their defense or even the 10-year-long drought from the playoffs. These are all part of the problems, but right now they just seem like symptoms.

The Red Wings are looking like an organization that has lost complete control of its own direction. I mean, does anyone really know where this team is headed other than down?

Their former captain requested a trade. Now, one of the most promising young defensemen has gotten sideways with them over remaining unsigned and reportedly wants to play elsewhere.

Their general manager was removed months ago and there is no significant news on the front about a replacement. There are important roster and contract decisions that have to be made, and yet, nothing.

Meanwhile, fans are being ask to be patient. I’m sorry, what? It’s been 10 years that this fan base has been patiently waiting to get back to the playoffs. What are they supposed to be patient for?

It is to the point now where this conversation has to move beyond whether Detroit needs another goal scorer, or more execution on the penalty kill. None of that even matters when the people running the franchise don’t seem to have any sort of plan on how to deliver something better.

Edvinsson Situation Should Have Never Reached This Point

Simon Edvinsson Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When you look at all the circumstances surrounding the Red Wings, the Edvinsson situation is quite possibly the most frustrating and hard to understand.

What seemed like something that wasn’t even really a decision to be made, has turned into a circus.

Edvinsson is just 23 years old and was selected as the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft. He went on to develop into one of the organization’s most important players.

There’s not even a question that he should be a foundational piece in the future of Detroit, right alongside Moritz Seider.

Instead, here we are. The regular season is underway, and Edvinsson is in Sweden, hoping to leave the organization.

How did this franchise get here? How do you spend years developing a player with that kind of talent and potential, only to let him go when it is time to secure his future? Are you kidding me?

Yes, there are two sides to every negotiation; everyone knows that. And the fact of the matter is that no one outside of the organization knows exactly what the discussions are surrounding the contract. The bottom line is he isn’t signed and that is troubling.

Publicly, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has repeatedly said that Edvinsson is a priority, but the fact remains - Edvinsson is in Sweden and not on the Red Wings roster.

The longer this drags on, the harder is it to believe that the organization has any of this under control.

Detroit Doesn’t Even Have Permanent General Manager

Steve Yzerman departed the position in July. That was supposed to signal a new direction. Maybe it did? Maybe the direction is that there isn’t one?

Three months later, the team is still searching for someone to lead it.

Horcoff was named as the interim general manager in September right before the regular season was to begin. The team said that he had been given full authority over hockey operations, so I guess that means that the team isn’t operating without someone capable of making decisions. The problem is that he hasn’t made any.

Detroit has major decisions looming - ones that can shape the future of this organization for years to come. None of this is a surprise, either.

Yet, the person that will ultimately be responsible for the organization’s next chapter has yet to be hired. Unless the team is just incredibly good at keeping secrets, it doesn’t even look like they are close to hiring someone.

It’s reasonable not to ask ownership to rush through the process. I think we all could agree with that. But, it is also a fact that hesitation and uncertainty come with a cost. A big one.

Everyone surrounding the Red Wings has been waiting patiently during the rebuild process. Waiting to see some sort of measurable results. Now, they are being asked to wait some more for the leadership structure to be finalized. Wait while they watch some of the most important players look for a way out because they are tired of waiting.

How much longer is waiting and being patient the answer?

Dylan Larkin Isn’t Helping

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In all honesty, Larkin deserves his share of criticism.

He signed a long-term contract to remain in Detroit. He served as captain and was supposed to help lead this team back into contention.

Then, he requested a trade.

Players have every right to consider their futures, but asking out while remaining under contract is certainly going to create questions about commitment and leadership.

Larkin ultimately returned to the team this season. He lost his captaincy and has continued to play while speculation about his future remains very unsettled within the organization and beyond.

He scored a goal and added an assist in his season debut, which served to remind everyone how valuable he is when he is healthy and on the ice.

But really, his ability has never been the question. Even his future with the team wasn’t a question, until it was.

It would be easy to make Larkin the villain, and he deserves some of it.

But, again, here we are in a situation that probaby shouldn’t be.

Why would a player who has spent his entire career with the Red Wings reach the point of wanting to leave?

Further, why in the world, are we at a similar crossroads with Edvinsson? He should be excited about becoming a part of the organization’s future. The one who took the chance on him and developed him. But, he’s not.

Those are questions management needs to answer, and soon.

The Red Wings Message Is - Wrong

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the most concerning thing about all of this is the message the organization is sending. To both players and fans.

Larkin wants a trade.

Edvinsson reportedly prefers a trade.

Meanwhile, there is Alex DeBrincat. He’s in the final year of his contract and while he has expressed an interest in staying in Detroit, not a lot can be read into that. Edvinsson said the same thing months ago.

This doesn’t paint an encouraging picture. Think about being recruited by the Red Wings, is this a place you would want to be? An organization you would want to play for?

It is getting harder and harder by the day to convince anyone that better days are coming surrounding this team.

Chris Ilitch Must Take Responsibility

Ultimately, when you strip it all down, this is not a Horcoff problem. It certainly isn’t head coach Todd McLellan’s responsibility, either.

The accountability here begins and ends with the ownership. Chris Ilitch oversees the franchise; he approved the leadership transition. He is responsible for the ongoing general manager search.

He has to recognize what this all looks like to fans. If he hasn’t, the fans are doing a good job of trying to get his attention. Frustrating chants are being heard calling for the team to be sold.

The patience have run out.

Ilitch has acknowledged their disappointment and has said he is committed to building a championship organization.

Words only go so far. What fans hear and what fans see are two completely different pictures in this situation.

The fans, the players and the organization deserve more. They deserve better. Something more tangible than just another assurance that the team is moving in the right direction.

Or, simply, just some accountability would be great.