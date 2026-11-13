J.T. Compher & Marco Kasper React After Red Wings Blow 4-1 Lead to Panthers

Detroit Red Wings' defense looked lost and not focused in the third period as they fell on the road to the Florida Panthers 5-4

The Panthers took advantage of the neutral zone from the start, and the Red Wings managed to fight back in the first two periods, but a terrible third period put a dagger in the hearts of the Detroit players.

Red Wings Got Outplayed in the Third

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Justin Faulk Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The goaltending position is one of the major problems for the Red Wings. It's a nightmare for any goalie to allow that many goals in one period.

John Gibson made 24 saves. It is not one of his best performances of the season. The veteran goalie has to be better in the next game. JT Compher spoke with the media after the game. The Red Wings lost poise and needed to attack more often.

"We didn't do a good job attacking in the third period," Compher said. "We sat back too much."

Compher scored a goal. Although it felt great to put one in the net, and hopefully he can have more moments like this, winning is more important.

"Sometimes you get rewarded like tonight, a couple of good bounces, something you don't, but the more you do it, the more chances you have," Compher said.

Marco Kasper also had a good game. He liked how the team performed in the first two periods, but noticed they lost confidence in the last period and have to clean it up.

"I think we played an overall good game the first two periods, but we just got to find a way to play like that with confidence in the third period," Kasper said.

Applying pressure, winning faceoffs, and not getting too comfortable are what will help the Red Wings win or close out more games. This is another tough loss for the Red Wings. As talented as this team is, they should have won.

It's about keeping it simple and not trying to do too much. The more this team puts pucks in the net, the better they have a chance to succeed. It's always a different day when players thrive in a single game, and it doesn't always lead to a team victory.

It's the second time this season the Red Wings have suffered a loss against the Panthers. In the first meeting, the Panthers won 5-3. Both teams will meet two more times this season. The next game will be on Dec. 12 at Little Caesars Arena. The fourth and final meeting will also be a home game on Jan. 29. The Red Wings must even up the series. The Panthers are still a good team. The Red Wings have to beat tough opponents to take it more seriously.

The Red Wings will look to get even with another team, and that's the Tampa Bay Lightning, which they will play on Saturday on the road. That's another Florida team that the Red Wings have to be sharp and focused against.