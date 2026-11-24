The Detroit Red Wings are starting to feel the changes in relation to the blockbuster Dylan Larkin trade.

On Sunday, the Red Wings facilitated a deal with the Montreal Canadiens to send Larkin away finally for quite a haul. Detroit sent Larkin along with a 2028 2nd Round pick and a 2027 third-round pick in the draft and, in return, got Michael Hage, Kirby Dach, Sam Montembeault, a 2027 first- and second-round pick, a 2028 fourth-round pick, and a 2029 first-round pick.

The Red Wings needed to create a space for Kirby Dach on the roster, so Sheldon Dries was put on waivers and has since been assigned to the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins on Tuesday.

Likely, this is just the beginning of the adjustments that will be made as the organization continues to be reshaped.

Sheldon Dries Becomes Odd Man Out

UPDATE: The #RedWings have assigned Sheldon Dries to the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins. pic.twitter.com/Xk77KXTX60 — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 24, 2026

On October 29, the Red Wings called up Dries under “emergency conditions,” and since then he has appeared in 16 games for the team. He recorded one assist and spent, on average, a little more than 10 minutes on the ice per game.

His offensive production was limited, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t contribute. At 32 years old, he is still a very physical player. He registered 34 hits and 15 blocked shots during his playing time in those 16 games.

Detroit signed Dries to a two-year, $1.75 million contract extension in February and certainly places a lot of value on having him for depth.

While in Grand Rapids during the 2025-26 season, Dries was a consistent producer. He scored 23 goals and 45 points over the campaign. In the four games he played with them before coming to Detroit this year, he recorded five goals and three assists.

Dach’s arrival changes the situation, at least for now.

Dach is a former third overall pick of the draft and should give Detroit a solid option at center. Injuries have derailed his career a bit though. Regardless, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff is very optimistic about his potential to help the Red Wings.

“He’s going to come in and get a real good opportunity here to prove what he can do,” Horcoff said during the press conference on Monday.

Given the struggles of Detroit, it makes sense to take a chance on a proven producer and see if he can rediscover his potential.

Red Wings Still Have Unfinished Business

Simon Edvinsson Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The to-do checklist for Horcoff was ugly when he was finally appointed as the interim general manager. Nonetheless, he is checking things off and is likely moving right on to the next task, which is Simon Edvinsson.

December 1 is just days away, and that date is very significant with regard to the Edvinsson problem.

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement, or if Detroit does not find a trade for Edvinsson, the defenseman will be ineligible to play in the NHL for the remainder of the 2026-27 season.

Some rumors seem to indicate some kind of deal is imminent; absolutely nothing concrete has been presented by either the team or Edvinsson.

There’s also another point worth pondering when looking over the recent trade moves. The acquisition of Montembeault. Detroit already has two established goaltenders in John Gibson and Daniil Tarasov. Now McLellan is going to have three worthy goaltenders to consider when deciding on a lineup each night.

With a record of 8-12-3, one could definitely easily assume that there will be more changes coming in the hope of moving forward and gaining more consistency and wins.

Trading Larkin removed a lot of the weight that the team was carrying, as it has been a huge distraction all season. Dries’ departure is just one example of the consequences that will come as a result of the trade.

As yet another deadline looms, Detroit could look markedly different in the coming weeks.