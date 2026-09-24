NHL, Red Wings Unveil Official Beer Sponsor

The NHL and the Detroit Red Wings have announced a multiyear partnership with Michelob ULTRA.

Michelob ULTRA is becoming the official beer sponsor of the NHL in the United States — the company announced a multi-year partnership with the League. In addition to the company being named the official beer sponsor of the League, Michelob will also be an official beer sponsor throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final.

Michelob ULTRA x NHL | COURTESY: Michelob ULTRA

The announcement of the NHL's partnership with Michelob comes on Sept. 24, which is one day after various teams across the NHL released new menu items for the upcoming year.

President of NHL Business Keith Wachtel said the NHL is focused on their partnership with Michelob and other companies that will assist with growing business opportunities throughout the League.

"The NHL is focused on partnering with best-in-class organizations that share our commitment to long-term growth and fan engagement. Anheuser-Busch and Michelob ULTRA have consistently demonstrated the ability to build impactful sports marketing programs at scale, and we are excited to work together to unlock new opportunities across the League, our Clubs and our marquee events," said Wachtel per the media release.

This is also not Michelob's first hockey-centered endeavor; the brand partnered with USA Hockey for the eventual gold medal win at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Former captain Dylan Larkin represented both the U.S. and the Red Wings on the Team USA roster.

Through the current sponsorship, Michelob ULTRA will assist around pivotal NHL events — including the Stanley Cup Playoffs and Stanley Cup Final, the NHL Winter Classic and NHL Stadium Series. This also includes the All-Star Game.

"The NHL remains one of the country’s fastest-growing leagues," said Anheuser-Busch Chief Commercial Officer Kyle Norrington. "We’re honored to add the NHL to Anheuser-Busch’s iconic portfolio of sports partnerships, bringing hockey fans across America closer to the League’s superior moments on and off the ice for years to come."

The brand, which is known as America's No. 1 top-selling beer, will also continue its existing sponsorship of 18 teams across the NHL.

This includes the Detroit Red Wings. Michelob ULTRA will also produce limited-edition team packaging for the upcoming season featuring a Detroit Red Wings alum bottle.

Detroit Red Wings Up Fan-Experience Efforts

Detroit being involved in the partnership also comes as Michelob ULTRA will be presenting Hockeytown Happy Hours for the Red Wings with specialty themed cups on Oct. 2, Oct. 31, Dec. 11, March 4, April 2 and April 9.

This development also comes as the Red Wings have made several stamps to amp up the experience at Little Caesars Arena — including 11 new concessions items.

Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Construction for Little Caesars Arena originally began in April of 2015 and opened in 2017. It holds a seating capacity of approximately 19,500 for hockey for Red Wings games.