Red Wings to Have 17 National Broadcasts for 2026-27 Season
The Detroit Red Wings will have plenty of opportunities to showcase themselves on the national stage during the 2026-27 season.
Detroit’s 2026-27 schedule features 17 nationally televised games, giving fans across the country several chances to watch the Red Wings outside of their usual regional broadcasts. The national slate includes games on TNT, ESPN, ESPN+, Disney+, Hulu and ABC.
The Red Wings’ national schedule begins almost immediately, with Detroit’s season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2 airing nationally on TNT at 6:30 p.m. That matchup will give the team an early opportunity to make an impression as it begins what could be an important season for the franchise.
Plenty of High-Profile Matchups
Detroit will see some of the NHL’s biggest teams appear on its national schedule throughout the season.
The Red Wings will visit the St. Louis Blues on Nov. 10 before hosting the Boston Bruins on Nov. 18, with both games airing on TNT. Detroit will also face the New Jersey Devils twice on national television, including a March 4 home matchup on ESPN.
The schedule also includes nationally televised games against the Philadelphia Flyers, Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Los Angeles Kings, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres, Pittsburgh Penguins, Montreal Canadiens and Minnesota Wild.
One of the more notable matchups comes Feb. 27, when Detroit visits Boston for an afternoon game that will air on ABC. The Red Wings will also have a nationally televised game against Washington on March 24 before closing out the national portion of the schedule with a March 28 road game against Montreal.
For a team looking to take another step forward, those games could provide valuable opportunities to build momentum and gain attention beyond the Detroit market.
Several Start Times Have Also Changed
Along with the national broadcast announcement, the Red Wings also revealed 13 start-time changes for the 2026-27 schedule.
The changes begin with Detroit’s Oct. 15 home game against Philadelphia, which moves from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Oct. 29 matchup with Chicago and Nov. 12 road game against Florida also move from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There are a handful of changes later in the season as well. Detroit’s Dec. 9 game at New Jersey moves from 7:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., while the Dec. 15 matchup against Los Angeles shifts from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Several afternoon games have also been adjusted. The Jan. 2 matchup against Edmonton moves from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., while the Jan. 23 game against Tampa Bay moves from 1 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Detroit’s Feb. 27 game at Boston moves from noon to 12:30 p.m., while the March 20 matchup against Montreal changes from 1 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
The final changes come in March and April. The March 4 game against New Jersey moves from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., the March 28 game at Montreal moves from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m., and the April 4 road game at Ottawa moves from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m.
With 17 nationally televised games and several marquee opponents on the schedule, the 2026-27 season should give the Red Wings plenty of chances to make their case on a much larger stage.