Red Wings Begin Three Game Homestand Against Devils

With a 1-3-1 record, the Detroit Red Wings begin a three-game homestand at Little Caesars Arena by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13.

The Eastern Conference battle will kick off "Frozen Frenzy" action, in which all 32 NHL teams will see action. Puck drop is slated for 6:00 p.m. Eastern; the Red Wings are coming off a 1-0 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens, with New Jersey owning a 2-3-0 overall record.

Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan said to NHL.com that the Red Wings focused on improving their penalty kill efforts ahead of play against the Devils.

"We didn’t get off to the greatest start when it comes to the penalty kill. We got dinged in that Winnipeg game," McLellan had said. "That hurts your number real early in the year, and now it’s a long climb to get it back to what we’d like it to be."

New Jersey most recently fell to the Ottawa Senators — with a score of 4-1 — but Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Jack Hughes does enter play over Detroit riding a three-game point streak.

Hughes leads New Jersey with five points. Winger Alex DeBrincat matches Hughes with five points for the Red Wings.

New Jersey Head Coach Sheldon Keefe said the Devils are looking to improve on their performance around the net.

"We need some better finish,” Keefe said per NHL.com. "We've been around the net. We've had more than enough chances to score more than we have. Yet we haven't obviously done it to the level necessary to get the amount of goals we need. So, just got to be hungry around the net."

Detroit goaltender Daniil Tarasov most recently stopped all 30 shots he faced in regulation on Oct. 10.

Detroit Red Wings goaltender Daniil Tarasov Credit: Paul Barnick-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I still believe the best penalty killer on the ice is usually your goaltender. [Tarasov] did an outstanding job in Montreal the other night," McLellan also said.

Red Wings Take On Busy October Schedule

While the Red Wings will first focus on playing against New Jersey, Detroit will next host the Philadelphia Flyers on Oct. 15 and the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 17.

The Red Wings saw a rough offseason, with drama surrounding a trade request and an injury to now-former captain Dylan Larkin — in addition to a persistent hunt for a new general manager.

Though, Larkin has recently returned to the lineup and the 5-3 win over the Senators on Oct. 6 could represent a positive direction for Detroit's season to potentially go in. However, this will be further determined by play against New Jersey and throughout the homestand.