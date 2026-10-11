Red Wings Lose in Shootout Fashion Against Canadiens

With goaltender Jacob Fowler making 30 saves for the Montreal Canadiens, the Detroit Red Wings are now at the very bottom of the Atlantic Division with three points.

Montreal won, 1-0, in a shootout.

This latest loss came for the Red Wings in shootout fashion, with Zachary Bolduc scoring in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Canadiens the win. Though, there were some highlights for Detroit — goalie Daniil Tarasov made 30 saves in his first start for the Red Wings and Montreal fans were chanting for former captain Dylan Larkin.

"We want Larkin" chants here at Bell Centre. pic.twitter.com/WkkHabTAtg — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) October 10, 2026

Following the publicity surrounding his trade request while he's still in the midst of an eight-year contract, Larkin said he was taken aback by the chants in Bell Centre.

"It was interesting. I never would’ve imagined that in this building in my career. But they’re passionate fans. In my opinion, it’s the best atmosphere in hockey, and they’re knowledgeable, and they love their team, and that’s how I read into it. And after a few seconds, it was just back to focusing on the game," Larkin had said per Montreal beat reporter Eric Engels.

Tarasov was signed a one-year, free-agent contract with Detroit this summer after logging a 13-15-3 record with a 3.05 goals-against average and .895 save percentage in 33 games with the Florida Panthers last season.

Dylan Larkin Chants Ring Out in Bell Centre

The loss for Detroit also came as the Canadiens went 0-for-4 on the power play and had three disallowed goals.

Alex DeBrincat — who is coming off posting his 600th career point in his 700th career NHL game — led the statsheet for the Red Wings with seven shots on goal.

“There’s so much hockey left, so we can’t get down on ourselves,” DeBrincat previously said per NHL.com. “We know what we can do."

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan said the Red Wings have been having a tough time battling distractions from the ongoing Larkin situation.

"Our internal group — the guys that wear the uniforms, coaches, trainers — have done a really good job of shielding each other as much as they can, focusing on getting prepared to play. I'd be lying if I said everything going on wasn't a distraction," McLellan said to Eric Engels of Sportsnet. "But we have a responsibility to each other to focus on what we can control, and that's what we do."

The Red Wings now have a 1-3-1 record and saw back-to-back losses against the Seattle Kraken and Montreal, next seeing action by hosting the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13.