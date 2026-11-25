It is no secret that Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson is being dangled in trade talks by interim general manager Shawn Horcoff. Edvinsson has made it clear that he wants out of Detroit and that he wants to be traded so he can play this season and not sit out the whole year.

There have been reports for weeks on teams that are interested in the young defenseman like the Nashville Predators, San Jose Sharks, St. Louis Blues, and the Boston Bruins just to name a few. And talks with the Sharks have brought up rumors that forward Michael Misa could be included in a potential Edvinsson deal.

But according to San Jose Hockey Now reporter Sheng Peng, Misa is not currently being offered in any kind of Edvinsson deal.

"Contrary to rumors, and in line with San Jose Hockey Now's suspicions, the San Jose Sharks have not offered 2025 No. 2 pick Michael Misa to the Detroit Red Wings for Edvinsson," said Peng.

Misa seems to be a piece that would really be beneficial to Horcoff and the Red Wings coaching staff if they were to wheel and deal with San Jose. But right now, Misa seems to be off the table and Horcoff is going to have to adjust his current ask.

If Horcoff Can Get Misa He Would Win Edvinsson and Larkin Trade

Mar 7, 2025; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Michael Hage (19) skates against Penn State during a Big Ten Tournament quarter final game at Yost Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Horcoff recently dealt former Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens and came out a huge winner in the deal. He was able to land top prospect Michael Hage who has been tearing it up in the NCAA with the Michigan Wolverines along with two first-round picks.

And if Horcoff can somehow get the Sharks to include Misa in a deal for Edvinsson, and get it across the finish line, Horcoff would win another huge deal. The fact that Larkin did what he did to want out of Detroit and Edvinsson wanting out for not getting his contract demands met, had Horcoff's hands tied.

But the fact that Horcoff was able to get Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes to include Hage and give up multiple firsts, says a lot about how much value Horcoff is really seeking for his players.

The fact that there were rumors out there that Misa could be involved in this trade has to have Red Wings fans enamored.

Having Hage and possibly Misa as huge parts of the Red Wings’ future would really accelerate the rebuild. It might also get the interim tag removed from Horcoff if he can pull it off.