Red Wings Enjoying Justin Faulk’s Immediate Impact
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Defenseman Justin Faulk of the Detroit Red Wings is projected to have quite the season for Detroit.
This is based upon facts. Most recently, the blueliner earned his coveted 500th NHL point on Oct. 6 against the Ottawa Senators and prior to the Red Wings taking on the Seattle Kraken on the evening of Oct. 9. Faulk's impact on the Detroit franchise and his 500th career point come after he was traded to the Red Wings by the St. Louis Blues on March 6, 2026.
Faulk joining the 500 club occurred after he posted one goal and one assist against Ottawa.
Faulk's efforts also represents a bright light for Detroit as drama continues to surround the franchise. Now-former captain Dylan Larkin has finally returned to the lineup following a heavily-publicized trade request and an upper-body injury.
The Red Wings are additionally still in the midst of an ongoing General Manager hunt following the leadership transition with Steve Yzerman. Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as interim GM.
Justin Faulk Serves as Early Season Highlight for Red Wings
Back to Faulk — his 500 points come across 147 goals and 353 assists through 1,061 games played.
Standing at 6'0" and weighing 209 pounds, Faulk — who wears No. 72 — is considered more of a detail-oriented blueliner in the League who prioritizes reliability in his own zone. The defenseman is also creative offensively, especially on the power play.
He was originally drafted at No. 37 overall in the 2010 NHL Draft.
As previously referenced, Faulk and the Red Wings are gearing up to host the Kraken at Little Caesars Arena; puck drop is slated for 7:00 p.m. Eastern on Oct. 9..
Detroit is coming off their first win of the year against the Senators. With Larkin returning to the lineup and scoring against Ottawa, Detroit's core is once again led by Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider.
The Kraken also lost 4-2 in last season's game at Little Caesars Arena, only managing to post 11 shots in the final two periods combined. Seattle holds a 2-2-0 record, compared to Detroit at 1-2-0.
Projected lineups are as follows, courtesy of NHL.com.
Red Wings Projected Lineup
Viktor Arvidsson -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Emmitt Finnie -- Alex DeBrincat
Michael Rasmussen -- Andrew Copp -- Keegan Kolesar
Nate Danielson -- Carter Mazur
Albert Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Anton Johansson -- Ben Chiarot
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Axel Sandin-Pellikka
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Andreas Englund, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Marco Kasper (upper body), J.T. Compher (undisclosed), Mason Appleton (undisclosed)
Kraken Projected Lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers – Mackie Samoskevich
Bobby McMann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Jordan Eberle
Kaapo Kakko -- Berkly Catton -- Shane Wright
Ben Meyers -- Frederick Gaudreau – Ryan Winterton
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Ryker Evans -- Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura -- Cale Fleury
Joey Daccord
Philipp Grubauer
Scratched: Ville Ottavainen, Curtis Douglas
Injured: Jacob Melanson (upper body), Ryan Lindgren (upper body)
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Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.