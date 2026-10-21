Red Wings Face Important Decision on Axel Sandin-Pellikka's Development

Axel Sandin-Pellikka entered his second NHL season hoping to build on a promising rookie campaign with the Detroit Red Wings. Instead, the 21-year-old defenseman has found himself fighting for playing time.

With the Red Wings beginning a four-game Western road trip Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, Sandin-Pellikka has an opportunity to show why the organization selected him 17th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft. The numbers suggest he has some ground to make up.

Through Detroit's first eight games, Sandin-Pellikka has appeared in six games, recording one assist, six shots on goal and six blocked shots. He's averaging 12 minutes and 23 seconds of ice time, nearly four minutes fewer than last season. That's a noticeable change for a player who appeared to be establishing himself as a regular NHL defenseman.

During the 2025-26 season, Sandin-Pellikka played 68 games, collecting seven goals and 14 assists for 21 points. He averaged 16:13 of ice time while registering 68 shots and 54 blocked shots. His 21 points placed him among the NHL's more productive defensemen, although his minus-20 rating illustrated some of the defensive difficulties he encountered.

The current season has presented another set of challenges as Sandin-Pellikka played 16:27 in the Red Wings' season opener against the New York Rangers on October 2. His responsibilities have fluctuated considerably since then.

Against the Montreal Canadiens on October 10, he played just 8:50. Five days later, he received only 7:41 of ice time during the Red Wings' 2-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. He also recorded an assist against the New Jersey Devils on October 13, his only point through six appearances. Those figures raise an important question about how the Red Wings intend to develop one of their most talented young players.

Sandin-Pellikka arrived in North America with an impressive offensive resume. During his final season with Skelleftea AIK in Sweden, he scored 12 goals and added 17 assists for 29 points in 46 games. He also produced eight points in 11 playoff contests. At the 2025 World Junior Championship, Sandin-Pellikka scored four goals and added six assists in seven games while earning recognition as the tournament's top defenseman.

His ability to create offense from the blue line was a major reason the Red Wings invested a first-round selection on him. But the NHL demands more than offensive production. Sandin-Pellikka must improve his defensive positioning, decision making and ability to handle larger opposing forwards. The Red Wings also have an experienced group of defensemen competing for minutes.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moritz Seider, Justin Faulk and Ben Chiarot provide the Red Wings with established options, while younger players such as Albert Johansson and William Wallinder are also seeking opportunities. That competition has made Sandin-Pellikka situation more complicated. The Red Wings cannot guarantee him substantial playing time because of his draft position. However, keeping him in the lineup without meaningful opportunities creates another concern.

Young defensemen need experience to correct mistakes and develop confidence. The upcoming road trip offers Sandin-Pellikka a chance to earn additional responsibilities. Whether he receives them will depend largely on his performance. For the Red Wings, the objective should be finding a balance between winning games now and developing the defenseman the organization hopes will contribute for years to come.