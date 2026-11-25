The Detroit Red Wings and interim general manager Shawn Horcoff finally got a Dylan Larkin trade across the finish line with Atlantic Division rival Montreal.

And with Larkin finally being traded, the Red Wings got a huge return as the big prize is forward prospect MIchael Hage who currently plays for the MIchigan Wolverines.

But there was a catch to the Larkin trade and the Canadiens including Hage as the big prize. Hage does not currently have an entry-level contract signed and that news had Red Wings fans panicking.

But Hage told NHL.com that he will sign with Detroit following the trade and will not decide to do what Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier did and not sign with the team that drafted him. Hage was drafted by Montreal but being sent to Detroit meant he did not necessarily have to sign with the Red Wings, but the Wolverine forward will.

Red Wings fans should be excited that Hage is going to be a big part of their team and a huge part of the future as the years go on. The Red Wings have been rebuilding for quite some time now and Hage is only going to help accelerate their rebuild rather quickly.

Hage could end up being the Larkin replacement but better

Denver defenseman Eric Jamieson (15) passes the puck against Michigan forward Michael Hage (19) during the third period of the Frozen Four semifinal at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 9, 2026 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Larkin is going to be a difficult player to replace in Detroit as he was the captain for quite some time and always operated as the number one center option. Hage also plays center and has for a bit for the Wolverines.

But Hage has been so well thought of around the league as a prospect and with him playing at Michigan that it is not far off to think he could replace Larkin in the future. Hage could be a player that ends up being the number one center in Detroit and be that star that Larkin was for a while.

Larkin really did a number on the Red Wings organization and their fans as he really did everything he could night in and night out whenever he hit the ice outside of this season. But the fact that Horcoff was able to get Hage as the headliner back in return for his former captain, says a lot about how much Hage is valued.

Not every single college player or top prospect if you will pans out the way that fans want. But Hage seems to be one that is going to pan out and could be a huge bright spot for Detroit and their future.