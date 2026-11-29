The Detroit Red Wings have recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from the American Hockey League’s Grand Rapids Griffins in addition to having assigned defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to the Griffins.

This development is simply procedural does have no correlation to any potential deal surrounding unsigned restricted free agent Simon Edvinsson.

By sending Bernard-Docker down, he can now go to Grand Rapids without the need to pass through on NHL waivers; he was original summoned from the Griffins on Oct. 30. Had he stayed on the Red Wings NHL roster for 30 consecutive days, Bernard-Docker would have been required to clear waivers in order to go back to Grand Rapids.

Bernard-Docker originally made his season debut with the Red Wings on Nov. 18 against the Boston Bruins — posting 13:05 TOI.

UPDATE: The #RedWings have recalled Jacob Bryson from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and assigned Jacob Bernard-Docker. pic.twitter.com/PweFAxntRA — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) November 28, 2026

The move of the flipping with Bernard-Docker and Bryson comes as blueliner William Wallinder remains out for Detroit with an undisclosed injury.

Bryson being added to the Red Wings provides Detroit with an insurance policy until Wallinder is back to healthy status. Had Bryson not been brought up, the Red Wings would have only been left with just six healthy defensemen following the demotion of Bernard-Docker.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who Is Jacob Bryson?

Per NHL.com, Bryson has already recorded 13 points (2-11-13) and 16 penalty minutes in 23 games with Grand Rapids throughout the 2026-27 season.

At 5'9" and only 29-years-old — Bryson has logged a total of 46 points (6-40-46), a plus-seven rating and 54 penalty minutes in 99 AHL games with the Rochester Americans and Griffins.

He was originally drafted by the Buffalo Sabres in the fourth round (No. 99 overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and was eventually signed as a free agent by the Red Wings on July 1, 2026.

The blueliner split the 2025-26 campaign between the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets, logging eight points and 10 penalty minutes across a combined total of 50 games.

Before going pro, Bryson played three seasons at Providence College from 2016-19 and was accordingly named to the Hockey East Second All-Star Team as a junior; he accumulated a total of 73 points in 121 NCAA games.

In his NHL career so far Bryson has the necessary experience to be ready to go if called upon; he's already logged 51 career points in 304 games of action on League ice.

Detroit has until 5:00 p.m. EST on Dec. 1 to either move Edvinsson to another NHL team or sign him to a new contract. The Red Wings next see action on Dec. 1 by hosting the Calgary Flames.