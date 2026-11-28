Maybe the tide is changing? Maybe this organization is finally building some momentum? The Detroit Red Wings will take the ice on Saturday with some momentum on their side.

Detroit has won consecutive games against the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets which improved their record to 10-12-3, but they will face a tougher team on Saturday as they take on the Nashville Predators.

Daniil Tarasov is projected to be in the crease after John Gibson recorded his first shutout of the season Friday night against the Blue Jackets.

The Red Wings recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from Grand Rapids on Saturday and assigned Jacob Bernard-Docker to the American Hockey League. However, according to the projected lines, Detroit is going to use the same 18 skaters they used on Friday.

Should the team find a way to win against Nashville, Detroit will have accomplished something they haven’t managed to do all season: win three consecutive games.

Red Wings vs. Predators Game Information

Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026

Saturday, November 28, 2026 Puck drop: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan TV: Detroit SportsNet (DSN), SCRIPPS

Detroit SportsNet (DSN), SCRIPPS Streaming: ESPN+

ESPN+ Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Marco Kasper — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Kirby Dach — J.T. Compher

Mason Appleton — Michael Rasumssen — Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

Albert Johansson — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

Goaltenders

Daniil Tarasov — Projected starter

John Gibson — Projected backup

Line combinations are projected and subject to change.

Red Wings Injury Report

William Wallinder — day-to-day

Sam Montembeault — lower body

Projected Scratches

Jacob Bernard-Docker

Carter Mazur

Other

Simon Edvinsson — unsigned

Red Wings vs. Predators Pregame Preview

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Ben Chiarot Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings put forth a great defensive effort on Friday evening against Columbus. They limited them to 18 shots on goal on their way to shutting them out 2-0. Gibson was able to pick up the 29th shutout of his NHL career.

Detroit also blocked 20 shots, including five by Ben Chiarot. Both the Red Wings and Predators will be on the back half of a back-to-back Saturday. If the Red Wings want to win, they are going to have to continue that defensive structure because the Predators will present a much tougher challenge.

Detroit has found some momentum, even on offense. Compher has scored in consecutive games now and has five goals and four assists over 18 appearances this year.

DeBrincat seems to be back after going through a seven-game slump. Kirby Dach is still finding his way and looking for his first point with Detroit, although he does have a plus-two rating through his first two games with the team.

While the defense has produced, the offense is going to have to find a way to pick up the speed and be more productive. Recent play is encouraging but should be kept in perspective given the competitive nature of their recent opponents.

Nashville, however, will be much tougher. The Predators will take the ice with a 13-6-6 record after winning seven of their last 10.

Filip Forsberg must be kept contained. He leads Nashville with 27 points, including 10 goals. While defending him, Detroit has to watch Steven Stamkos as well. He is the team leader for the Predators in goals with 12.

Special teams could be the difference-maker in this game. Nashville has the NHL’s top-ranked penalty kill at 89.6% and has converted 23.4% of its power-play opportunities.

Detroit is almost exactly the opposite. Their penalty kill is 72.5%. Staying disciplined and generating offense is going to be very important.