Red Wings Chase Season First vs. Predators With Projected Lines and How to Watch
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Maybe the tide is changing? Maybe this organization is finally building some momentum? The Detroit Red Wings will take the ice on Saturday with some momentum on their side.
Detroit has won consecutive games against the Vancouver Canucks and Columbus Blue Jackets which improved their record to 10-12-3, but they will face a tougher team on Saturday as they take on the Nashville Predators.
Daniil Tarasov is projected to be in the crease after John Gibson recorded his first shutout of the season Friday night against the Blue Jackets.
The Red Wings recalled defenseman Jacob Bryson from Grand Rapids on Saturday and assigned Jacob Bernard-Docker to the American Hockey League. However, according to the projected lines, Detroit is going to use the same 18 skaters they used on Friday.
Should the team find a way to win against Nashville, Detroit will have accomplished something they haven’t managed to do all season: win three consecutive games.
Red Wings vs. Predators Game Information
- Date: Saturday, November 28, 2026
- Puck drop: 7 p.m. ET
- Location: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, Michigan
- TV: Detroit SportsNet (DSN), SCRIPPS
- Streaming: ESPN+
- Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket
Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup
Forwards
Alex DeBrincat — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond
Marco Kasper — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Kirby Dach — J.T. Compher
Mason Appleton — Michael Rasumssen — Keegan Kolesar
Defensemen
Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider
Albert Johansson — Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson
Goaltenders
Daniil Tarasov — Projected starter
John Gibson — Projected backup
Line combinations are projected and subject to change.
Red Wings Injury Report
William Wallinder — day-to-day
Sam Montembeault — lower body
Projected Scratches
Jacob Bernard-Docker
Carter Mazur
Other
Simon Edvinsson — unsigned
Red Wings vs. Predators Pregame Preview
The Red Wings put forth a great defensive effort on Friday evening against Columbus. They limited them to 18 shots on goal on their way to shutting them out 2-0. Gibson was able to pick up the 29th shutout of his NHL career.
Detroit also blocked 20 shots, including five by Ben Chiarot. Both the Red Wings and Predators will be on the back half of a back-to-back Saturday. If the Red Wings want to win, they are going to have to continue that defensive structure because the Predators will present a much tougher challenge.
Detroit has found some momentum, even on offense. Compher has scored in consecutive games now and has five goals and four assists over 18 appearances this year.
DeBrincat seems to be back after going through a seven-game slump. Kirby Dach is still finding his way and looking for his first point with Detroit, although he does have a plus-two rating through his first two games with the team.
While the defense has produced, the offense is going to have to find a way to pick up the speed and be more productive. Recent play is encouraging but should be kept in perspective given the competitive nature of their recent opponents.
Nashville, however, will be much tougher. The Predators will take the ice with a 13-6-6 record after winning seven of their last 10.
Filip Forsberg must be kept contained. He leads Nashville with 27 points, including 10 goals. While defending him, Detroit has to watch Steven Stamkos as well. He is the team leader for the Predators in goals with 12.
Special teams could be the difference-maker in this game. Nashville has the NHL’s top-ranked penalty kill at 89.6% and has converted 23.4% of its power-play opportunities.
Detroit is almost exactly the opposite. Their penalty kill is 72.5%. Staying disciplined and generating offense is going to be very important.
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. She is the publisher of several MLB and NHL sites On SI including the Detroit Red Wings. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com