Red Wings Made Their Commitment to Alex DeBrincat. Now Comes the Hard Part.

Alex DeBrincat isn't going anywhere and now comes the difficult part. Turning that commitment into something meaningful.

On Wednesday, the Red Wings announced DeBrincat had agreed to a seven-year, $91 million contract extension, carrying an average annual value of $13 million.

The deal keeps one of the team's most productive offensive players under contract for the foreseeable future. For a franchise desperately searching for stability, the timing couldn't have been better.

The Red Wings have missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for 10 consecutive seasons and they have undergone significant changes, including Steve Yzerman's transition from general manager to senior advisor and former captain Dylan Larkin's trade request.

Patrick Kane also departed during the offseason, electing to return to the Chicago Blackhawks. DeBrincat chose to stay.

The Farmington Hills native has made it clear that playing for his hometown team means something to him. His production certainly supports the organization's investment.

During the 2025-26, DeBrincat scored 41 goals and added 44 assists for a career-high 85 points. He became the first Red Wing to score 40 goals in a season since Marian Hossa accomplished the feat in 2008-09.

Through the Red Wings' first six games this season, DeBrincat leads the team with four goals and eight points. He scored twice and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils. While the Red Wings couldn't secure the victory, DeBrincat provided another reminder of his offensive value.

Despite several promising young players and substantial investments in the roster, the organization has struggled to turn potential into consistent success. That's what makes DeBrincat's extension so significant.

At 28 years old, he remains in the prime of his career. He provides the Red Wings with a proven scorer who can contribute at even strength and on the power play. And perhaps most importantly, he wants to be part of the solution.

The Red Wings must continue developing their younger players, strengthening their roster and finding the consistency that has eluded them for years so the extension isn't for naught. DeBrincat can score goals and he's shown that throughout his NHL career. What he can't do is solve every problem facing the franchise.

The Red Wings have secured one of its most important offensive pieces for the long term and now they must build a team capable of making that investment worthwhile. Keeping DeBrincat in Detroit was only the first step. Giving him an opportunity to win a Stanley Cup will be the real challenge.