Red Wings' Michael Brandsegg-Nygård Is Becoming Much More Than a Physical Force

The Detroit Red Wings have been searching for a lot of answers this season, both on and off the ice. One of the answers that is becoming very clear is coming from a player who is still trying to establish himself in the National Hockey League.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard will not be ignored.

The 21-year-old forward was on full display Monday evening when the Red Wings took on the Florida Panthers. He scored a goal and recorded an assist in the team’s 5-3 win.

More importantly, Brandsegg-Nygard is delivering when his team needs it most.

The game was tied 2-2 as the teams entered the third period. Brandsegg-Nygard assisted Justin Faulk in scoring a goal during the power play just 2:08 into the third.

Keeping his foot on the gas, Brandsegg-Nygard came back 45 seconds later and scored a goal that gave Detroit a two-goal lead.

For a young player trying to make an impression and earn his way to a significant role, nights like Monday couldn’t get any better.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Taking Important Step

Detroit Red Wings right wing Michael Brandsegg-Nygard Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brandsegg-Nygard has earned his way to the NHL ice quickly after being drafted in the 2024 NHL Draft. Detroit saw a prospect who was physical, had shooting ability and could eventually be an important part of the lineup.

It appears that time has arrived.

Brandsegg-Nygard has taken a huge performance jump this season. In the 2025-26 campaign, he appeared in only 14 NHL games, in which he recorded just one assist.

He spent most of the year with the Grand Rapids Griffins developing into the player he is today.

Head coach Todd McLellan has been paying attention. He spoke about Brandsegg-Nygard after the team beat the Winnipeg Jets.

“He’s a bully, which is great. He isn’t afraid to shoot it. He sticks his nose in,” McLellan said at the time.

While being physical and not scared to put himself in the action is great, Brandsegg-Nygard has also turned into an offensive weapon.

Through Monday’s game, he had three goals and seven assists for 10 points so far in the season. These figures do not include Tuesday’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Red Wings Could Face Lineup Questions

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond celebrating with teammates Credit: Bob Frid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The increase in production for Brandsegg-Nygard comes at a needed time for Detroit.

The Red Wings have had their share of injuries and roster uncertainties for a variety of reasons this season.

They are in need of players who can provide dependable minutes on the ice and contribute on a regular basis.

Brandsegg-Nygard is starting to be one of those much-needed players for the team.

The best part about the evolution of the Red Wings so far is that Brandsegg-Nygard isn’t alone.

Emmitt Finnie scored his seventh goal of the season against Florida. Carter Mazur also broke out and scored the first NHL goal of his career.

With these younger forwards stepping up, this creates an opportunity for McLellan.

Different opportunities may present themselves as injured players start to return, and the lines could be switched up to give Detroit a better chance to remain competitive.

With how Brandsegg-Nygard is playing, the case for him to get a lot more minutes is growing.