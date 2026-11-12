Red Wings Need Offensive Breakthrough to End 4-Game Skid vs. Panthers

Once again in Florida, the Detroit Red Wings are all set to continue a four-game road stretch in matching up against the Florida Panthers,

The Red Wings are to make one lineup change following Tuesday's 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues, with Carter Mazur replacing Michael Rasmussen (scratched). Detroit's loss against the Blues came after the Red Wings took a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame but conceded two goals at the start of the second period. It marked the fourth straight loss for Detroit.

The Panthers will host the Red Wings after having won two of their last four matchups — which was most recently a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, also on Nov. 10.

"We have a great opportunity against a team that’s obviously looking for some revenge,” Defenseman Moritz Seider said per NHL.com's Jonathan Mills. “We came in their building and played a really solid game [a 5-3 win on Nov. 2], so I think that’s something we’re going to look forward to. We can still finish the trip .500, and I think that should definitely be the ultimate goal here.”

Matthew Tkachuk currently leads Florida with 27 points across four goals and 23 assists.

Here are the projected lineups, courtesy of NHL media:

Red Wings Projected Lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Sheldon Dries -- Mason Appleton -- Keegan Kolesar

Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider

William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Michael Rasmussen

Injured: None

Suspended: Dylan Larkin

Florida Panthers Projected Lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sandis Vilmanis

Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt - - Garnet Hathaway

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas

Akira Schmid

Jacob Markstrom

Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt, Jack Devine

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)

Seider also said that sticking to the game plan will be key in the Red Wings earning a much-needed win in the Sunshine State.

“We kind of know the game plan,” Seider also said. “I think it’s just about who wants it more. St. Louis definitely had a better start on us, and we kind of chased the whole time. I know we have a great chance against a real good team. We know how they play. They’re going to be aggressive, especially with their D. They’re going to pinch everywhere. They’re a fast transition team, so we’ve got to be dialed in to get two points.”

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with the Red Wings currently sitting with a 7-9-3 overall record compared to the Panthers' 10-7-2.