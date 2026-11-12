Red Wings Need Offensive Breakthrough to End 4-Game Skid vs. Panthers
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Once again in Florida, the Detroit Red Wings are all set to continue a four-game road stretch in matching up against the Florida Panthers,
The Red Wings are to make one lineup change following Tuesday's 3-2 loss at the St. Louis Blues, with Carter Mazur replacing Michael Rasmussen (scratched). Detroit's loss against the Blues came after the Red Wings took a 1-0 lead late in the opening frame but conceded two goals at the start of the second period. It marked the fourth straight loss for Detroit.
The Panthers will host the Red Wings after having won two of their last four matchups — which was most recently a 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets, also on Nov. 10.
"We have a great opportunity against a team that’s obviously looking for some revenge,” Defenseman Moritz Seider said per NHL.com's Jonathan Mills. “We came in their building and played a really solid game [a 5-3 win on Nov. 2], so I think that’s something we’re going to look forward to. We can still finish the trip .500, and I think that should definitely be the ultimate goal here.”
Matthew Tkachuk currently leads Florida with 27 points across four goals and 23 assists.
Here are the projected lineups, courtesy of NHL media:
Red Wings Projected Lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Carter Mazur -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Sheldon Dries -- Mason Appleton -- Keegan Kolesar
Ben Chiarot -- Moritz Seider
William Wallinder -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Anton Johansson
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Michael Rasmussen
Injured: None
Suspended: Dylan Larkin
Florida Panthers Projected Lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Reinhart -- Lars Eller
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Sandis Vilmanis
Bokondji Imama -- Cole Schwindt - - Garnet Hathaway
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Dmitry Kulikov -- Radko Gudas
Akira Schmid
Jacob Markstrom
Scratched: Uvis Balinskis, Cole Reinhardt, Jack Devine
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Brad Marchand (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (neck)
Seider also said that sticking to the game plan will be key in the Red Wings earning a much-needed win in the Sunshine State.
“We kind of know the game plan,” Seider also said. “I think it’s just about who wants it more. St. Louis definitely had a better start on us, and we kind of chased the whole time. I know we have a great chance against a real good team. We know how they play. They’re going to be aggressive, especially with their D. They’re going to pinch everywhere. They’re a fast transition team, so we’ve got to be dialed in to get two points.”
Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. Eastern, with the Red Wings currently sitting with a 7-9-3 overall record compared to the Panthers' 10-7-2.
Jennifer Streeter graduated with a B.A. in journalism from Texas A&M and received her Master of Science from Columbia University's Graduate School of Journalism. At both schools, she focused on an emphasis of sports reporting. A former athlete herself, "Jenny" was a varsity soccer player and comes from a family who participated in NCAA athletics. She has covered hockey since 2023 and is credentialed for the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and PWHL in addition to having covered the 2026 Frozen Four.