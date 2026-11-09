Red Wings Make Major Nate Danielson Move After His Early Struggles

The writing has been on the wall for a little bit, and now, the Detroit Red Wings have made a move. Several moves, actually.

Some significant decisions revolving around the roster were made on Sunday following a shutout loss to the Colorado Avalanche Saturday evening.

One of those decisions involves a former first-round draft pick.

On Sunday, the organization announced that Nate Danielson, along with John Leonard and Michal Postava, were all assigned to the Grand Rapids Griffins. That moves all of them from the NHL to the American Hockey League.

In Danielson’s case, the decision comes on the heels of a difficult start to the 2026-27 season. It also raises more questions about how Detroit plans to develop the 22-year-old.

The Red Wings selected Danielson as the ninth overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft. Clearly, the team was hoping that the center would become a significant part of their future.

So far, that plan hasn’t materialized.

The Red Wings have several injured players who could be nearing their returns. That explains moving Leonard and Postava, but Danielson leans more toward just needing more development. Detroit confirmed that with its decision.

Danielson’s Struggles Result in Demotion

Detroit Red Wings center Nate Danielson Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit has given Danielson enough time to establish some momentum, but it just hasn’t happened. In 13 games so far this season, Danielson has recorded just two assists and averaged 10:52 in ice time.

In those same 13 games, he has only recorded six shots on goal and 14 hits.

Clearly, the numbers show that Danielson is just not producing on offense, and with the Red Wings needing players to step up, he hasn’t been the one to do so.

The team hasn’t confirmed, but given the lineups and scratches, head coach Todd McLellan has been questioning where Danielson fits.

He was a healthy scratch when the team faced Florida on November 2, returned again on November 5, and then was scratched for the game on Saturday against the Avalanche.

McLellan had talked about Danielson and whether or not he was playing too conservatively.

“He’s a really good, honest player. He wants to do well. I think sometimes you play so that you don’t err. That’s probably not the best way of approaching it,” McLellan said according to the Detroit Free Press.

It is easy to infer from that evaluation that Danielson needs to be more aggressive and create offensive opportunities, especially at the NHL level.

He has already demonstrated that he can contribute in the AHL.

Over the course of the 2024-25 season, he recorded 12 goals and 27 assists for 39 points with the Griffins. Then, in 18 more appearances in the 2025-26 season, he added another 15 points.

While he might be honing his skills again at the AHL level, Danielson is going to have to prove that he can translate that talent to the NHL.

Red Wings Roster Moves Signal Change Coming Soon

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday’s announcement had several roster moves. Detroit also reassigned Leonard and Postava, which could be a very encouraging sign that injured players are near taking the ice again.

Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton have been on the sidelines since opening weekend. McLellan had offered some hope that they would be back soon, and these moves seem to indicate that may be happening.

Should both of them be available, it will give Detroit some additional options at forward.

Postava’s reassignment comes as John Gibson is working his way back from a lower-body injury. Gibson had to leave the game on November 3 and has been out ever since.

According th MLive, Gibson has now been cleared to play and if he is back Postava had to return to the AHL given that he was called up under “emergency circumstances.”

The Red Wings are on a three-game losing streak and will face the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Danielson will remain an important prospect for the team, and his reassignment doesn’t mean anyone has given up on him, just that they need to see more production from a player they have invested quite a bit in.