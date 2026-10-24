Red Wings' Original Production Line Helped Build a Hockey Dynasty

Sid Abel, Ted Lindsay and Gordie Howe formed the Original Production Line, a trio that combined scoring ability, physical play and an understanding of one another's strengths.

Their success helped the Red Wings dominate the NHL during the late 1940s and early 1950s. The line brought together three players with different styles.

Abel, the veteran center, provided leadership and an ability to distribute the puck. Lindsay played with an aggressive edge that frequently frustrated opponents, while Howe possessed an extraordinary combination of size, strength and offensive talent. Together, they became a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Production Line Revisited

The retired number of former player Gordie Howe is embedded in the ice. Credit: Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Their most remarkable regular-season accomplishment came during the 1949-50 season. Lindsay led the NHL with 78 points, scoring 23 goals and 55 assists in 69 games. Abel finished second with 69 points, scoring 34 goals and adding 35 assists. Howe completed the Red Wings' sweep of the league's top three scoring positions with 68 points, including 35 goals and 33 assists.

No other NHL team had ever placed three players atop the scoring race in the same season. The Red Wings finished with a 37-19-14 record and 88 points, capturing the regular-season championship. They then defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games during the Stanley Cup Semifinals before facing the New York Rangers in the Final. The championship series also required seven games.

Pete Babando scored in double overtime of Game 7, giving the Red Wings a 4-3 victory and their fourth Stanley Cup. It was also the first of four championships the Red Wings would win between 1950 and 1955. The Production Line's success wasn't limited to one season.

During the 1950-51 season, Howe led the NHL with 86 points, including 43 goals and 43 assists. Lindsay finished third in league scoring with 59 points, while Abel added 61. The trio continued creating problems for opponents, but changes eventually arrived.

The Red Wings traded Abel to the Chicago Blackhawks in July 1952, bringing the Original Production Line's run to an end. Abel later returned to the Red Wings as a coach and general manager, while Lindsay and Howe continued their Hall of Fame careers. Lindsay finished his NHL career with 379 goals and 851 points with 1,068 games. Abel recorded 189 goals and 472 points in 612 games. Howe, meanwhile, became of one of hockey's most celebrated players, collecting 801 goals and 1,850 points during his NHL career.

All three eventually received induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. Their individual accomplishments were extraordinary, but their collective impact was equally important. The Orginal Production Line helped establish the standard of excellence that future generations of Red Wings players would attempt to match. And for the Red Wings, it was a combination that helped turn an already successful franchise into a hockey dynasty.