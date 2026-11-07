Red Wings' Sheldon Dries Shows Why Every NHL Team Needs Players Who Stay Ready

Sheldon Dries isn't the type of player who attracts much attention around the NHL.

He wasn't a first-round draft pick. He wasn't drafted at all. He hasn't signed a lucrative long-term contract or established himself as a household name.

But after nearly a decade of professional hockey, the 32-year-old forward understands something that many younger players are still learning.

Opportunities aren't guaranteed and when they arrive, you have to be ready.

Dries provided another example Thursday night during the Detroit Red Wings' 2-1 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.

With the Red Wings searching for offense in a scoreless game, Dries picked up an assist on Anton Johansson's goal just 2:02 into the third period.

It was a relatively small contribution in a disappointing loss, but for a player who has spent much of his career moving between leagues, every opportunity matters.

Dries' path to the NHL has never been conventional.

A native of Macomb, Mich., he played four seasons he played four seasons at Western Michigan University from 2013 through 2017, serving as team captain during his final three years.

He finished his college career with 44 goals and 84 points in 148 games.

Despite his production and leadership experience, Dries went undrafted.

He signed with the American Hockey League's Texas Stars in May 2017 and began working toward an opportunity that had eluded him during his amateur career.

The Colorado Avalanche eventually gave him that chance.

Dries made his NHL debut with the Avalanche during the 2018-19 season and appeared in 48 games for the team over three seasons.

He later joined the Vancouver Canucks, where he experienced his most productive NHL campaign.

During the 2022-23 season, Dries played 63 games for the Canucks, scoring 11 goals and adding six assists.

It was proof that he could contribute at the highest level when given consistent playing time.

But his career has also required repeated adjustments.

When NHL opportunities became limited, Dries continued producing in the AHL.

He scored 35 and had 62 points in just 54 games for the Abbotsford Canucks during the 2021-22 season.

After signing with the Red Wings on a two-way, two-year contract in July 2024, he scored 25 goals in 65 games for the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL in 2024-25.

That production helped keep him in the conversation whenever the Red Wings needed additional forward depth.

In February 2026, the Red Wings rewarded him with a two-year, two-way contract extension.

For a player who has spent years earning his opportunities, the agreement represented another chance to continue an NHL role.

And while the Red Wings have invested heavily in developing younger players, experienced veterans such as Dries remain important.

Teams such as the Red Wings need players who can step into unfamiliar situations without requiring weeks to adjust.

Dries understands those circumstances because he has experienced them throughout his career.

He won't receive the attention that a superstar generates, but Dries will do all the little things that make sure he receives the attention that keeps him in the lineup.





