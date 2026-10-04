Red Wings, Simon Edvinsson at Odds Over What Happens Next

The Detroit Red Wings have been at the forefront of a lot of drama as the 2026-27 NHL season has recently gotten underway. First over the offseason, captain Dylan Larkin requested a trade and so far interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has not honored that request.

And it only got worse as now young defenseman Simon Edvinsson went back to Sweden wanting a new contract. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday and Edvinsson would "prefer" a trade from Detroit but that the Red Wings are telling teams around the league that they still prefer to sign him.

The Red Wings and Horcoff cannot catch a break it seems as two important players to the team do not want to be there anymore. Horcoff needs to now scramble and see if he can find a trade partner for his young defenseman or honor his contract demands.

Having to deal with two separate dramatic situations at the same time with two important players cannot be an easy thing for Horcoff. He has to try to do what is best for the player and the organization moving forward.

There will be plenty of suitors lining up for the young defenseman's services

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When a player like Edvinsson becomes available, there are going to be plenty of teams lining up to try to trade for him. He can play up and down the lineup in terms of the defensive pairings and spent a lot of time last season playing with Mortiz Seider.

It just depends on which teams out there are looking for help on the backend and which teams are willing to pay what he wants in terms of his contract demand. There will likely be one team that pays up for his services and pays him the money that he is looking for.

He could go anywhere between the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. He is still in his early 20's and has a lot of potential ahead of him and could help out any team looking for help.

Horcoff needs to do right by the organization and if he decides to trade the young blueliner, he needs to make sure that he gets a good return for him and does not just take the first offer he gets. He should hold out until he gets an offer that he deems is fair to the organization.

But with Edvinsson officially wanting out, it makes the Red Wings look worse for not handling this sooner. But with all trade requests come dance partners and there will be plenty real soon.