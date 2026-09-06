Red Wings' Simon Edvinsson Problem Is Only Getting More Expensive
The Detroit Red Wings have spent the summer waiting to sign Simon Edvinsson.
Or, maybe Edvinsson has been waiting. There are so many unknowns surrounding this team. The general manager situation is putting a governor on everything moving forward. That situation needs to be resolved.
While all the rest of this is in limbo, the price for Edvinsson could continue to go up.
Edvinsson remains a restricted free agent and training camp is approaching fast. In fact, it is less than two weeks away with no resolution of some really big decisions surrounding the organization.
Meanwhile, in the background, another young NHL defenseman just signed a contract that could make Edvinsson’s negotiating position stronger yet.
The Vancouver Canucks signed 20-year-old Zeev Buium to an eight-year contract extension with a $9.38 million annual cap hit.
That is something Detroit better be paying attention to.
Buium has played in only 76 NHL games and recorded 26 points. In contrast, Edvinsson has already logged 175 NHL games and is a major part of the Red Wings’ defense alongside Moritz Seider.
Everyone knows Edvinsson’s next contract was going to be expensive, but this may have changed the game.
Comparables Help Edvinsson
In the 2025-26 season, Edvinsson finished with nine goals and 25 points over 72 games while also dealing with injuries.
Just looking at his stat sheet, though, doesn’t represent his worth.
The 6-foot-6 defenseman has established himself as a top-six defenseman. He is routinely on the ice against difficult competition. At just 23 years old, there is plenty of reason to believe that the best is yet to come for him.
There’s no question that Edvinsson deserves a significant raise from the $894,167 cap hit on his expiring contract. He absolutely does. The question is just how big that raise is going to be.
Early contract projections had Edvinsson getting somewhere close to $8 million annually. Seider’s contract provides an obvious internal comparison. Detroit signed him to a long-term deal carrying an $8.55 million cap hit.
Buium’s new contract now gives Edvinsson another number to compare.
Of course, every situation is different and while comparisons are helpful, contracts aren’t necessarily based on comparing point values. Vancouver is placing a big bet on Buium’s upside after acquiring him in the Quinn Hughes trade.
The fact remains, though, that it will be hard to ignore the fact that a 20-year-old defenseman with 100 fewer games in the NHL is getting $9 million annually while Edvinsson is still unsigned.
Edvinsson’s agent has just got a smoking gun to bring to the table for negotiations.
Red Wings Running Out of Time
Surprise, surprise. Money isn’t Detroit’s only concern. The calendar matters.
The NHL’s new collective bargaining agreement takes effect on September 16. That’s exactly one day prior to the Red Wings camp starting.
So what? Well, under the current agreement, teams can sign their own players for as many as eight years. Once this new agreement goes into place, the maximum is reduced to seven.
If the Red Wings want to get Edvinsson in their organization for the longest amount of time, well, then simply time is running out.
Given the trend of NHL contracts and how expensive they are becoming, signing him for that eighth year could be important.
If the idea is to allow the new GM to negotiate the contract, the organization may have its back against the wall.
Waiting Hasn’t Helped Detroit So Far
Edvinsson’s agent has previously indicated that his camp was patiently waiting for Detroit to hire a general manager.
As everyone knows, that still has not happened, and all indications point to it may be a bit.
While Detroit’s world has stood still, the rest of the market has moved forward.
Earlier this year, an eight-year, $8 million annual deal may have looked aggressive. Now, the argument for much more is valid.
Detroit retains Edvinsson’s rights as a restricted free agent, so there is little reason to believe that there is danger in losing him to another team. The team also has the room in the cap to absorb a substantial raise.
The problem isn’t whether this team can afford Edvinsson. It is how much more the consequences of waiting are going to cost.
The reasons to keep waiting keep diminishing. Detroit needs to move. Every contract signed in the NHL right now is redefining what “expensive” means.