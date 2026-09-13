Red Wings Win Game One of Prospect Tournament in Shootout Fashion
The Detroit Red Wings' four-team 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament started off with a win for Detroit.
The first game at BELFOR Training Center inside Little Caesars Arena on Sept. 12 saw a 4-3 win for the Red Wings prospects over the Dallas Stars — with Detroit's team consisting of 24 recent draft picks, free-agent signees, and tryouts. Goals were scored from Jesse Kiiskinen, Noah Dower Nilsson, Theo Rochette and Kienan Draper, with Draper's being the shootout winner.
Goaltender Trey Augustine made eight consecutive shootout saves to assist the Red Wings in their victory over the Stars.
“I felt a lot better throughout the game,” Augustine said per Detroit Hockey Now. “I think that’s just because I’m playing hockey again. There’s nothing like playing games and developing for like younger guys, including myself coming in here. It’s good to get a couple of games in before we head to training camp.”
Draper — the previously mentioned player who posted Detroit's lone shootout goal for the win on the team's eighth attempt — is a former player for the University of Michigan and son of assistant general manager Kris Draper.
The Red Wings reached overtime and the shootout winner from Draper following free agent signee Theo Rochette scoring with 1:14 left in regulation and Detroit’s goalie pulled.
Carter Bear also impressed, posting ten shots on net. In addition, Bear shared a line with Nate Danielson; Danielson is coming off a season-ending lower-body injury, but the two paired well together.
Detroit's game two of the 2026 Prospect Tournament will be against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 13 at 7 p.m. EST.
Red Wings 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament Information
In addition to the Red Wings, Pittsburgh Penguins and Dallas Stars, the Columbus Blue Jackets are also participating in the 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament — which is slated to run from Sept. 12 to Sept. 15.
13 of the 24 players on the Red Wings' roster are former Red Wings draft picks, with the two first-round picks in addition to a pair of second-round picks, two third-round selections, three fourth-round picks, two sixth-round picks and two seventh-round picks.
Detroit's roster does range in ages between 18 and 24.
The BELFOR Training Center — which is where the event is being hosted — is the official practice facility and community ice rink of the Red Wings which is located underground of Little Caesars Arena (under the main rink).
Fans are able to tune into 2026 NHL Prospect Tournament via detroitredwings.com and the Red Wings app.