Red Wings Unveil New Little Caesars Arena Concepts for 2026-27

With the Detroit Red Wings hosting their preseason home opener on Sept. 24, which will then be followed by Detroit also hosting on the 2026-27 Opening Night of Oct. 2 — all eyes will be on Little Caesars Arena.

With that in mind, it's clear Little Caesars Arena has stepped up its game. Ahead of the Red Wings taking off on their 101st NHL campaign, Detroit unveiled a load of new concepts that can be expected at Little Caesars Arena. This includes, but is not limited to, fan giveaways and new food. Eleven new concession items will be available, in addition to a bobblehead series commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Red Wings’ 2002 Stanley Cup championship.

Some of the new concessions items include a Street Lab Coney, a Detroit Steakhouse Burger, Corned Beef Stack, a Meat Lovers Hot Dog and more.

Detroit Red Wings, Little Caesars Arena Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These updates to Little Caesar Arena and the start of the 2026-27 season come as the Red Wings are in a transition period. Shawn Horcoff is currently serving as the franchise's interim General Manager while a hunt for a new General Manager is ongoing; Steve Yzerman has transitioned to his new role as Senior Advisor to the Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch.

Former captain Dylan Larkin has also begun practicing with the team following him sustaining an offseason injury after a trade request was initially made; Larkin and Detroit have not yet had a trade involving Larkin come to fruition.

Red Wings Reveal Bobblehead Giveaways

Three different bobbhleheads will be given away throughout the season.

Sergei Fedorov's bobblehead will be given out at the door on Oct. 4, followed by Nicklas Lidstrom's on Oct. 29. A Scotty Bowman bobblehead will also be given out on Nov. 18.

Back to the menu items — the "Street Lab Coney" is described as an all-beef hot dog topped with chili cheese Fritos, onions and mustard, while the "Meat Lovers Hot Dog" is listed as an all-beef hot dog topped with chili cheese Fritos, onions and mustard.

There will also be several new cocktails, restaurant offerings and new retail offerings.

An arena-exclusive white label beer brand for the 2026-27 season will also be launched at Little Caesars Arena. It will be available in the Labatt Blue Zone and the Labatt Blue Club.

Little Caesars Arena opened on Sept. 5, 2017, and has a seating capacity of approximately 19,500 for hockey games. It replaced Joe Louis Arena, the former long-time home of the Red Wings.