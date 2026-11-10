Red Wings vs. Blues Projected Lines, Major Roster Changes and How to Watch

The Detroit Red Wings need something positive to come their way, and they are hoping that starts on Tuesday evening when they take the ice against the St. Louis Blues.

Enterprise Center will be the location for the Red Wings who come in with a 7-8-3 record to take on the Blues who carry a 7-8-2 record.

Detroit is reeling from a 4-0 shutout defeat to the Colorado Avalanche while the Blues are coming off a 3-1 loss against the Nashville Predators.

Both of these organizations come into the Tuesday night matchup on a three-game losing streak. One will break that freefall tonight.

The Red Wings’ priorities should be to rediscover their offense and improve on special teams.

Red Wings vs. Blues Game Information

Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Tuesday, November 10, 2026 Puck Drop: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Location: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri TV/Streaming: TNT, HBO Max, Sportsnet+

TNT, HBO Max, Sportsnet+ Radio: 97.1 FM (Detroit)

Detroit Red Wings Projected Lineup

Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Forwards

Alex DeBrincat — Emmitt Finnie — Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard — Andrew Copp — Lucas Raymond

Michael Rasmussen — J.T. Compher — Marco Kasper

Sheldon Dries — Mason Appleton — Keegan Kolesar

Defensemen

Ben Chiarot — Moritz Seider

William Wallinder — Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund — Anton Johansson

Goaltenders

John Gibson — Confirmed starter

Daniil Tarasov — Backup

Projected scratch: Carter Mazur

Line combinations are subject to change.

Red Wings Injury Report

Marco Kasper — returning to lineup after missing 17 games with an upper-body injury.

Mason Appleton — returning to lineup after missing 16 games with an undisclosed injury.

John Gibson — returning as starting goaltender after missing two games with a lower-body injury.

Other

Dylan Larkin — remains suspended without pay.

Simon Edvinsson — remains unsigned and unavailable because of contract.

Red Wings vs. Blues Pregame Preview

Detroit Red Wings center Marco Kasper Credit: Danny Wild-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The return of several important players should have the Red Wings’ confidence soaring, despite being on a three-game losing streak. They have been outscored 10-3 during those three games. Detroit’s penalty kill has been struggling all season. Head coach Todd McLellan has to find a way to fix those performances if Detroit hopes to find their way back into the win column.

Marco Kasper and Mason Appleton are returning to the lineup, which should give McLellan a lot more options throughout the forward lineup. John Gibson will be back in the net after he suffered a lower-body injury in the game against Tampa Bay on November 3.

Daniil Tarasov put up good performances in Gibson’s absence, but the veteran will return in an effort to stabilize the lineup. The offense has to step up its game, and that includes the stars: Alex DeBrincat, Lucas Raymond, and Viktor Arvidsson.

With a nearly identical record, St. Louis has many of the same frustrations as they prepare to take the ice at home against the Red Wings.

One advantage the Blues have is the confidence that they have already defeated Detroit once this year. The victory came on Halloween when they narrowly beat the Red Wings 5-4.

Detroit’s defense better be ready for a strong matchup against St. Louis. Forwards Robert Thomas, Jimmy Snuggerud, and Dylan Holloway will be dangerous if the Red Wings let them get their momentum rolling.

As Detroit is welcoming players back, so is St. Louis. Logan Mailloux is back in the lineup after being sidelined for the first 17 games due to injury.

As far as familiar players go, former Red Wings forward Jonatan Berggren will be facing Detroit wihle Justin Faulk will be going back into St. Louis but this time in a Red Wings sweater.

For a victory in St. Louis to occur, Detroit is going to have to generate more offense and avoid special-teams mistakes. With the addition of several healthy players, the Red Wings have an opportunity to capitalize and gain some momentum.