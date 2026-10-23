Remembering Ron Duguay: A Hockey Personality Who Left His Mark on the Red Wings

Ron Duguay was one of those players who could command attention before he ever touched the puck. His flowing hair, unmistakable skating style and larger-than-life personality made him one of the NHL's most recognizable figures during the late 1970s and 1980s. But there was considerably more to Duguay than his appearance.

The former Detroit Red Wings forward died Thursday following a battle with Stage 4 colon cancer, per NBC News and other outlets. He was 69. During a 12-season NHL career, Duguay scored 274 goals and had 346 assists for 620 points in 864 regular-season games. He also contributed 31 goals and 22 assists for 53 points in 89 Stanley Cup Playoff appearances.

Ron Duguay's Career

New York Rangers forward Ron Duguay. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His finest season with the New York Rangers came in 1981-82, when he scored 40 goals and earned a selection to the NHL All-Game. But the Red Wings would eventually become an important chapter in his career.

The Red Wings acquired Duguay from the Rangers in June 1983, bringing an established offensive player to a franchise attempting to regain its competitive footing. He wasted little time making an impression.

During the 1983-84 season, Duguay scored 33 goals and had 47 assists for 80 points. The following year was even better as Duguay scored 38 goals and added 51 assists for a career-high 89 points during the 1984-85 campaign. It was the most productive season of his NHL career, surpassing even his best offensive totals in New York.

For a Red Wings organization that had experienced considerable struggles during the early 1980s, Duguay provided a proven scoring threat and veteran presence. He remained with the Red Wings until 1986, when his career took him to the Pittsburgh Penguins. Duguay later returned to the Rangers before finishing his NHL playing days with the Los Angeles Kings.

Although he never captured a Stanley Cup, his impact extended beyond championship results. Few players of his generation possessed his combination of offensive ability, showmanship and popularity. His connection with the Rangers was particularly enduring.

After retiring, Duguay spent more than a decade working as an analyst on MSG Network, introducing himself to another generation of hockey fans. The Rangers paid tribute to him Thursday, remembering his skill, personality and the connection he established with Madison Square Gardens crowds. The NHL Alumni Association also recognized his dedication to hockey and the compassion he showed other away from the rink.

Earlier this month, Duguay returned to his hometown, where the Sudbury Wolves honored him during a special ceremony attended by members of his family. It was a fitting recognition for someone whose hockey journey began in that community. Duguay's career included memorable moments in New York, productive seasons in Detroit and an enduring presence around the game after his playing days ended.

For Red Wings fans who watched him during the 1980s, his 89-point season remains a reminder of the offensive talent he brought to Detroit. For the hockey community, his passing marks the loss of one of the sport's most distinctive personalities.