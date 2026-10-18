Resilient Red Wings Fight Back in Thrilling Comeback Win

The Detroit Red Wings delivered an outstanding comeback win against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena with a 4-3 score in a shootout.

Red Wings left winger Lucas Raymond became the hero, scoring the game-winner in the shootout.

"In situations like that, you kind of go off of instinct," Raymond said. "I've been in a lot of shootouts. I trust myself in those situations."

The Sharks were in command of the game in the second and early third period, but the Red Wings were never out of it.

With 17 minutes left, Detroit proved why this organization is built on toughness and resilience.

How the Red Wings Used Resilience and Heart to Secure Comeback Win

Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Until the clock hits zero, a team still has a chance to turn things around. After getting off to a solid start with Justin Faulk scoring his second goal of the season, which put the Red Wings on the board in the first, the Red Wings' defense didn't look as sharp after that goal.

The Sharks would score three straight goals from the first all the way to the start of the third period. The young Sharks took advantage of turnovers and were putting shots on goal at a rapid pace.

Goaltender Josh Gibson looked confused at times, especially when Macklin Celebrini scored on a slap shot. Gibson didn't have enough time to react to stop him from scoring.

Gibson finished the game with 31 saves. Macklin had a great game with three points. However, the Red Wings made sure that they were going to grab the headline at the end of the night.

Emmitt Finnie, the reliable offensive player this season, got the rally going when he cut the deficit to one with a tip-in. Finnie recorded his third goal of the season. The Michigan hometown kid, Alex DeBrincat, came through clutch, tying the game with less than four minutes to go in the third.

DeBrincat scored his fifth goal of the season. It's also worth crediting that he got some nice assists from Moritz Seider and Viktor Arvidsson on that play. DeBrincat's snap shot goal made the fans at Little Caesars Arena go insane.

Say what you want about this team, but with this group of players, they know what it takes to get it done. It's about making sacrifices, communicating, and seizing the opportunity.

The Red Wings finished the game scoring three unanswered goals, and now they have their third win of the season, winning two in a row. Having several home games to start the season has been a real treat for the Red Wings.

The home game stand fiesta is over. Now, they will go on a four-game road trip, starting with the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night. The Red Wings will seek to get revenge on the Kraken after losing the previous meeting.