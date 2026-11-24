In the wake of a blockbuster deal sending Dylan Larkin to the Montreal Canadiens and bringing some drama-filled months to a close, Detroit Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff held a press conference on the afternoon of Nov. 23.

The previously mentioned deal sent Larkin to Montreal in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, top prospect Michael Hage, goaltender Sam Montembeault, a conditional first-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, a conditional first-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft, a second-round pick in the 2027 draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2028 NHL Draft.

The Canadiens would receive a second-round pick in the 2028 draft and a third-round pick in the 2027 draft; later in the evening, Montreal also acquired a second-round pick in the 2027 draft from the Anaheim Ducks (previously acquired from the Red Wings) in exchange for the second-round pick in the 2028 draft Montreal received in the Larkin deal.

This all followed Larkin getting a pay suspension late in October after refusing to play for Detroit any longer following the leaking of an initial trade request following the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics.

Horcoff said the situation surrounding Larkin has been difficult to manage — implying it's definitely for the best that its now in the rearview.

"First off, I think it's prudent to thank Dylan Larkin for everything he's given to this organization," Horcoff said in his opening remarks at the Red Wings' Nov. 23 press conference. "He's been our captain; he's been a part of it for 11 years. He's been a really important player and he's given us some really great years.

"This has been a difficult situation for everybody involved. When Dylan requested a trade, we respected that but also had a responsibility to this organization — our players and our fans — to make sure that the deal was done in the best interest of the organization ... Montreal's package was the right one for us. Not just today but I think in the long terms as well. And we were able to add a lot of pieces that I think are going to help us accomplish our goals not just in the short term but what we want to accomplish longterm."

Oct. 29 was the original date that Larkin — a Michigan native and former player for the University of Michigan Wolverines who went on to be drafted by Detroit at No. 15 overall in 2014 — informed the team he would no longer play for the Red Wings, resulting in his suspension.

The Interim GM would additionally state that it was the offer to acquire Hage that really pushed Montreal's offer over the finish line.

"At the end of the day, I think the opportunity required a prospect like Michael Hage. It was hard for us to pass up, the skill in the sense and the potential that he brings in a position that is very vital to be successful in the National Hockey League was hard to pass up," Horcoff also said.

Michigan forward Michael Hage | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hage, unsigned, was originally selected by the Canadiens with the No. 21 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft. The talented prospect currently leads the NCAA with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 13 games as a junior at Michigan this year.

Dylan Larkin’s Remaining Contract

Larkin concluded his career with the Red Wings after having amassed 649 points (278 goals, 371 assists) and having five seasons remaining on an eight-year, $69.6 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed with Detroit in March of 2023.