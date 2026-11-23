Former Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin is now with the Montreal Canadiens.

Larkin was traded late in the evening on Nov. 22 in a blockbuster deal that brought a much-needed end to a drama-filled saga that began in June due to his initial trade request. The Red Wings sent Larkin, a 2027 third-round draft pick and a 2028 second-round pick, to Montreal in exchange for forward Kirby Dach, goaltender Samuel Montembeault, a first-round pick in 2027, a first-round pick in 2029, a second-round pick in 2027, a fourth-round pick in 2028, and (most importantly) top prospect Michael Hage.

Hage is a skills-based forward for the University of Michigan and projects as a middle-six forward either as a third-line center or a second-line wing in the NHL.

Larkin has since already arrived and taken to the ice in Montreal, with the Michigan native slated to make his debut with the Canadiens when they host the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 23.

Dylan Larkin hits the ice for morning skate in Montreal, with #89 on his helmet. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/YLPFoxpscB — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) November 23, 2026

The trade came as frustrations mounted — reaching a point where Larkin benched himself and was thus suspended without pay by Detroit; the 30-year-old center forfeited a total of $1,025,343.56 in over 25 days without pay.

Canadiens General Manager Kent Hughes said at Montreal's initial press conference after the trade was completed that their franchise has known for quite some time that Larkin would end up on the Canadiens roster.

“With a guy like Dylan Larkin, you watch him play and hope that one day you can bring him to Montreal. But in terms of this transaction, we called as soon as we knew he asked for a trade," Hughes said on the Larkin trade via Montreal beat reporter Eric Engles. "And I can tell you without entering into all the details, out of respect for Detroit, it’s been a long time since we knew he’d come to Montreal.

"It was my request of everyone that it remain under the table because I felt if it went public that he’d come to Montreal it would become a distraction to our team. Trades take time, and if it was public, we wouldn’t be able to keep it from being a distraction to our team for a long time and it probably would’ve tanked the trade.”

Montreal Canadiens, Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin Credit: David Kirouac-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Detroit went 3-8-0 without Larkin and held off on a reported offer from the Minnesota Wild for their former captain.

Larkin has 649 points in 818 NHL games as of press time and was originally drafted by the Red Wings at No. 15 overall in 2014 after NCAA action with the University of Michigan Wolverines.

Dylan Larkin Gets Fresh Start With Montreal Canadiens

Montreal is currently sitting third in the Atlantic Division and the Canadiens are also building on their showing in the Eastern Conference finals last season.