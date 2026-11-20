Per a recent report from Frank Seravalli, the NHL insider's sources indicate that multiple teams made overtures on offer sheets for Simon Edvinsson — who has chosen not to engage.

The report also indicates that Edvinsson has intentionally decided to not interact with the offer sheets because he does not want to allow the Detroit Red Wings to match. This development comes after Red Wings Interim General Manager Shawn Horcoff said last week that he had the intention of signing Edvinsson; however, a source now indicates that he no longer wants to play in Detroit.

“He’d love to be signed and playing,” one source said per the SportsNet report. “But he no longer wants to play in Detroit and that would be the risk with an offer sheet.”

Sources say Simon Edvinsson has refused offer sheets because he doesn't want to allow Detroit to match.@frank_seravalli has the latest on the saga. https://t.co/yUsKydXELZ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 19, 2026

Seravalli also noted that 10 of the 14 offer sheets signed in the NHL’s salary cap era have been matched by the team holding the restricted free agent — which includes both Leo Carlsson and Barrett Hayton last summer.

The signing deadline for restricted free agents is 12 days away as of the release of the report; a contract for Edvinsson has to be registered with the NHL by 5 p.m. ET on Dec. 1 for him to be eligible to play with any team for the remainder of the season.

Why Should the Red Wings Want to Keep Simon Edvinsson?

Edvinsson — who stands at 6'6", weighing 222 pounds — had been originally drafted by the Red Wings with the No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 NHL Draft and has since posted 60 points (19 goals, 41 assists) in 175 games for Detroit.

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Simon Edvinsson Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Detroit, Edvinsson has an average TOI per game of 21:10.

Per a recent report from Detroit Red Wings On SI, Edvinsson returned to Sweden to practice with his former junior team, Frolunda, after having reported to Red Wings training camp without a contract. Edvinsson reportedly preferred a trade from the team, but has since returned to North America to continue training.

"I have zero interest in trading Simon Edvinsson,” Horcoff previously said, per NHL.com. "I want to keep him ... [A trade is] not something I’m entertaining. We want to sign Simon and hopefully get that done.

"He's a big part of our future. We’ve spent a lot of time with Simon developing him, and I think he’s a big part of our core here moving forward, so I’m going to continue to try to get him signed and add him back into the lineup."

Edvinsson no longer wants to play for the Red Wings, as Detroit is near the very bottom of the Atlantic Division with 19 points across an 8-11-3 overall record.