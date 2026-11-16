The Detroit Red Wings are having a hard time getting away from all the off-ice drama surrounding the team. Not much has changed with any of those situations, but the team did finally break its five-game losing streak on Saturday.

One situation seems to be running out of time. The contract dispute with Simon Edvinsson continues, but the sand is running out of the hourglass. Some recent reporting seems to suggest that the young defenseman is prepared to return to Sweden and play there if negotiations don’t lead to a contract.

NHL insider Elliotte Friedman has reported that Edvinsson is prepared to play in his home country should December 1 come and go without a contract.

This possibility has always been there, but likely not necessarily considered a true option until now. With just 15 days remaining, interim Shawn Horcoff still maintains that the organization wants to sign Edvinsson, but time is running out.

REPORT: Reporters in Sweden believe that Simon Edvinsson is prepared to go play there if his situation with the Red Wings stretches past Dec 1, per @FriedgeHNIC on NHLN pic.twitter.com/5dfsSmHt6M — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 14, 2026

December 1 Creates Increased Pressure

Edvinsson is still an unsigned restricted free agent for the Red Wings and, after leaving training camp, has not been seen with the team. He came to camp under a PTO (professional tryout agreement), but when a contract wasn’t reached, he headed back to Sweden.

Under NHL rules, he must sign a contract by December 1 to be eligible to play in the league this season.

On an appearance of the NHL Now show, Friedman discussed what could happen.

“One of the things that some reporters who live in Sweden have told me is that they believe that if this goes past December 1, he’s prepared to play there.”

That possibility has not been publicly confirmed by Edvinsson, but it does seem logical at this point. Quite honestly, at this point, with the Red Wings, anything is possible.

Unfortunately, if this possibility comes true, it would be an incredible setback for Detroit.

Detroit selected Edvinsson in the 2021 NHL Draft with the sixth overall pick. Time and money have been invested to turn him into a top-four defenseman. During the 2025-26 season, he recorded nine goals and 16 assists over 72 games while averaging 22:21 of ice time.

Needless to say, he was a significant part of the team. His size, skating ability and defense make him very hard to replace.

Even with all of that understood, another report by Bob Duff of Detroit Hockey News shed a different light on the financial side. He reported that sources had indicated the Red Wings did not want Edvinsson’s average annual value to exceed that of Mortiz Seider’s $8.55 million contract.

That has not been confirmed by either the team or Edvinsson, but if it turned out to be true, it could explain the difficulty in reaching a contract agreement.

Why Hasn’t Another Team Made an Offer?

There’s another question certainly swirling around. The lack of a completed offer sheet from another team. During the negotiations, another team could have presented Edvinsson with an offer sheet and if he accepted, the Red Wings would have had the chance to match the offer.

Friedman has previously reported that the Carolina Hurricanes had considered giving Edvinsson an offer sheet during the summer, but that proposal never materialized.

Rumors have surfaced that the San Jose Sharks have also held serious trade discussions with Detroit. Other teams including Boston, Nashville, St. Louis and Seattle have also been mentioned as teams connected to trade talks.

Should another team decide to provide an offer sheet, it could come with a high cost if Detroit fails to match the offer.

Draft-pick compensation would likely be a part of the contract value and would be substantial. Along with that, Edvinsson would have to agree to the terms of the sheet, and apparently none of that has happened thus far.

So, here we are just two weeks away from the final deadline, and no agreement, no offer sheet, and no trade have been made.

Horcoff continues to assert that Detroit wants Edvinsson on the roster.

“I’d still like to sign Simon, but I think when it’s someone like that and the situation that we’re in, you can’t help but take calls,” he said.

That statement led everyone to believe that they would, in fact, consider a trade, or at least listen.

While a lot of decisions are surrounding this team and much remains unsettled, time is running out on this one.