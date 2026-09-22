Ted Leonsis Named New NHL Chairman of Board of Governors, Jeremy Jacobs Retires
Jeremy Jacobs has retired after 19 years in his position of Chairman for the NHL's Board of Governors; Ted Leonsis has taken his place.
Chris Johnston of The Athletic reported that Leonsis was unanimously voted to replace Jacobs of the Boston Bruins. Leonsis is the Washington Capitals owner — he originally purchased the team in 1999, the year after the Detroit Red Wings swept the Capitals 4-0 to claim their second consecutive Stanley Cup. Leonsis acquired the Washington franchise from Abe Pollin and helped the Capitals to hoist the Stanley Cup in 2018.
Leonsis's former title before officially succeeding Jacobs was Governor of the Washington Capitals and chairman of Monumental Sports and Entertainment (MSE). Calgary Flames Governor Murray Edwards will now serve in the role of Vice-Chair of the Board.
Jacobs is the longest-tenured singular owner across the four major professional sports in North America and acquired the Bruins when he was only 35 in 1975. He additionally served on the NHL's Audit, Finance and Executive Committees since 1979.
Jacobs said he is looking forward to seeing Leonsis succeed him, and has high hopes for the future of the NHL.
He also said he will continue to serve on the BOG.
"Looking forward, I can't think of a better successor than Ted Leonsis, a highly regarded and accomplished owner on the forefront of innovation," Jacobs's said in a statement provided to NHL.com. "Ted is the right person to help chart a course for the future of hockey. Perhaps most importantly, Ted is a passionate hockey fan who greatly values the NHL's ability to positively impact communities.
"Murray Edwards, who understand the game and complexities of the modern League as well as anyone, and who has been a great partner as my vice chairman, will continue to serve in the role and support Ted as he takes the helm. I look forward to serving on the Board of Governors under their leadership."
Who Is Ted Leonsis?
Leonsis operates five venues in the region — including Capital One Arena. In addition to serving on the NHL's BOG, he also serves on the Board of Governors for the NBA and WNBA.
His leadership background is very well-versed; he serves on the leadership committee at the NBA and NHL, the Audit and Finance Committee of the NHL, the Advisory/Finance Committee of the NBA, and serves as Chairman of the NBA Media Committee and Chairman of the NHL Media and Content Committee.
Per his MSE bio — Leonsis also serves on the boards of several public companies, including American Express, Tempus AI and Groupon; and is the former vice chairman and president of AOL.
"Serving as chairman of the NHL's Board of Governors has been one of the greatest honors of my life, both professionally and personally," Jacobs also said in his statement. "I was first elected to the role in 2007, and nearly 20 years later, it's well past time for me to pass the torch.
"I'm proud of what the Board of Governors, and our Commissioner, Gary Bettman, have accomplished over the last two decades. We've reached landmark media rights deals, expanded to reach fans in new geographies of North America, and have put hockey on the world stage."
This change in leadership comes as the NHL is in the middle of a six month evaluation period to determine if either Houston or Austin should be awarded the League's 33rd team.
Jacobs was previously a big advocate for Houston being awarded expansion — with him remaining on the BOG (just no longer as chairman) his influence is still expected to hold weight.
How Would Expansion Impact NHL Schedules?
Should the NHL add a 33rd team, schedules across the NHL — including the Red Wings — would almost certainly have to be reworked substantially — but the formula in which it would be reworked is not yet known.
The League is currently moving from an 82-game regular-season schedule to 84 games for the upcoming 2026-27 season. Detroit plays in the Atlantic Division, and a Houston or Austin expansion team is expected to land in the Central Division should it come about.