Whenever a blockbuster trade occurs in professional sports, the conversation almost immediately turns to statistics, salaries and whether one organization got the better of the other. Rarely does anyone consider what happens when a player goes home and tells his family they're moving.

During a press conference posted to the Red Wings' official YouTube channel, Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan offered a refreshing perspective on that aspect of hockey life Tuesday when discussing the arrivals of Kirby Dach and Samuel Montembeault following the Dylan Larkin trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

"The very first thing that came out of my mouth, 'Are you married? Do you have little ones?" McLellan said. "It's just not the player that's coming here, it's the wife and the little one."

Putting Family Before Hockey

Montembeault has a newborn, which presents an entirely different set of considerations when relocating from Montreal to Detroit. Finding somewhere to live, accommodating family members and adjusting to unfamiliar surroundings are responsibilities that don't disappear because someone earns a living playing professional hockey.

"Kirby is a little bit different because he's not married," McLellan said. "Sam and his wife and his little one are going to need some things and some help that's going to be completely different than Kirby. We have to make sure that happens for them."

It's a wonderful thing to see in an industry where players are routinely referred to as assets and evaluated almost exclusively on their production.

Neither Dach nor Montembeault chose the timing of their departure from Montreal, yet, both are expected to acclimate to a new dressing room, familiarize themselves with their teammates and perform at the highest level of their profession.

That's a considerable adjustment, especially with the season one-fourth of the way completed.

Understanding What Makes Players Tick

There's something to be said for a coach who recognizes that what happens away from the rink can affect what happens inside it. McLellan has spent decades working with players at various stages of their careers. No two individuals respond to adversity or significant life changes the same way. His approach to welcoming Dach and Montembeault reflects an appreciation for those differences.

The Red Wings have plenty of work ahead following the departure of their disgruntled former captain. McLellan must integrate new personnel while managing the emotional repercussions of losing someone spent more than a decade in the organization who decided he no longer wanted to be there.

Eventually, Dach and Montembeault will be judged on what they contribute to the Red Wings. That's the nature of professional sports. But before McLellan asked either player what they could for the Red Wings, he wanted to know what the Red Wings could do for them.