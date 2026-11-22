It has to be incredibly frustrating for a head coach to like a lot of what he sees on the ice and still lose, but that’s exactly where the head coach of the Detroit Red Wings finds himself.

The explanation is much the same game after game — offense. The Red Wings just can’t produce enough consistent offense to win games.

Saturday brought another loss to Detroit when they faced the New York Islanders at Little Caesars Arena. That brought the Red Wings to 8-12-3 through the first 23 games of the season. The loss also raised more questions about this team’s ability to compete.

“You know, the same problems arise,” Todd McLellan said after the game. “We were short on offense.”

He’s got to be sick of saying the same thing after every effort.

Todd McLellan Points Out Red Wings’ Biggest Problem

Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early on in the matchup, the Red Wings were looking promising. Emmitt Finnie’s first-period goal gave the team the early lead. Detroit was also controlling the puck and had the early shot advantage. Looking on, it appeared that the team had finally broke through and was finding momentum.

Then came the second period. It was like the momentum the Red Wings had hit a brick wall.

They only managed to get two shots on goal over the entire 20-minute period. The Islanders took advantage and managed to tie the score. New York scored the game winner in the third period.

A positive to come out of this loss was that Alex DeBrincat found his way out of his slump. He ended his seven-game point drought with a late goal, but it wasn’t enough to help his team get a win.

After the game, McLellan pointed out that there were several things to be happy about with his team’s performance when compared to Wednesday’s showing against Boston.

“I thought that we were more competitive in a lot of different areas. I thought we checked well, and we kept the team to 21 shots.”

There’s no way around the fact that it is the offense lacking. During the 23 games Detroit has played so far this season, they have scored fewer than three goals in 12 of them. That’s not a recipe for success, and their record in the games shows it: 2-9-1.

Red Wings Need More Than Effort

Detroit has suffered both on and off the ice this year. The offense is without Dylan Larkin who was one of the organization’s scoring threats. He won’t be back, and they are going to have to find a way to generate offense without him.

The trouble is that several of their veterans have been inconsistent this year as well. McLellan knows that.

“We have to learn to deal with it. And this is who we have right now, and this is what we’re playing with.”

Detroit is going to have to use the players they have and figure out a way to turn good effort into wins. Effort has not been the issue so far. It has been finding the ability to turn those performances into wins.

With only one win in the last eight games, something has to change. It is probably advantageous that Detroit has a few days off to regroup and hopefully find some answers. They won’t play again until Wednesday, when they take the ice against the Vancouver Canucks.