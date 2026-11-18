The Detroit Red Wings will get ready to take on the Boston Bruins in the Original Six matchup on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The Bruins have won six of their last 10 meetings and won the last two games dating back to last season. It's up to the Red Wings to get even and continue their defensive play from their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Detroit Must Bring Physical Play and Provide Good Skating

Detroit Red Wings center Emmitt Finnie Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings have been a hit-or-miss team throughout this season so far. One day they're looking sharp, and then the next game they squander a comfortable lead. Against a team like the Bruins, the Red Wings can't afford to make blunder mistakes.

Whether the Bruins look like a title contender or not, this team can be pesky and could make you pay on any given night. In the last two meetings, the Red Wings had problems generating goals against them. During the Jan 13 game, the Red Wings were shut out 3-0 at the TD Garden. Jeremy Swayman was locked in, making 24 saves for the Bruins.

On March 21, the Red Wings fell 4-2 on their own ice. The Red Wings will play them again tonight on their home ice, and we need to see the Red Wings score at least five goals to make a statement.

Lucas Raymond comes into this matchup as the leader with 21 points (8 goals, 13 assists). Moritz Seider is second on the team with 12 assists. Seider needs to get some scoring going, and it would be key for him to do it in this game. Alex DeBrincat and Viktor Arvidsson have been awesome for the team. The core four must be tenacious against the Bruins' defense.

The 30-year-old David Pastrnak is someone for the Red Wings to keep an eye on. Pastrnak has 26 points this season. In the last five games, he has combined for seven points.

Goalie Daniil Tarasov had the best game when he stopped the Lightning from putting any goals on the net. He made 31 saves. This is the version the Red Wings expect from him in this matchup. It will be critical for Tarasov to maintain his composure and focus.

The upside is that he's one of those goalies that takes every puck seriously. A backup goalie will treat every possession like it's a championship game. It's going to take a collective team effort because the Red Wings defense will have to block like they did on Saturday.

It's either the Red Wings will win their second game in a row, or the Bruins will continue their dominance over the Red Wings.