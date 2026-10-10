Viktor Arvidsson Bright Spot for Red Wings Despite Slow Start to Season

The Detroit Red Wings have had a sluggish start to the year, as they have won only one of their first four games and have been outscored 14-10. But despite the losing record and everything that has gone on with Dylan Larkin and Simon Edvinsson, there has been something to smile about.

Veteran forward Viktor Arvidsson, who came over in free agency from the Boston Bruins last season, has had a very good start to the year for Detroit. Arvidsson, so far through the first four games of the year, has potted three goals and added one assist and is currently averaging a point per game.

Arvidsson plays in the top six for the Red Wings and even gets power-play time as a veteran who can score and be that net-front presence on the man advantage. There's been too much drama surrounding the Red Wings organization lately, but Arvidsson is shutting out that noise.

Arvidsson put up 25 goals and 29 assists in 69 games for the rival Bruins last season. If the Red Wings can get near that kind of production from the veteran this season, they could be knocking on the door of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at season's end.

The Red Wings are going to need depth scoring beyond Arvidsson

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) passes the puck during the first period. Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Red Wings offense is built for guys like Larkin, Alex DeBrincat, and Lucas Raymond to carry a lot of the load in terms of goal scoring. But it seems like Arvidsson, and not many others, are having to do all the work in that department.

The Red Wings coaching staff knows the usual three are the ones who can do a lot in terms of carrying the offense. But there need to be more guys to step up, find the back of the net and provide the team with depth scoring that they desperately need.

The Red Wings did get a first career goal from forward Michael Brandsegg-Nygard in their recent loss to the Seattle Kraken on Friday night. But if the Red Wings are going to be a team that competes in the Atlantic Division and tries to make the playoffs, the depth needs to be better.

It has only been four games into the season and the season is still very new, but teams like this that get off to slow starts typically do not recover. So the Red Wings need to start figuring it out and finding the back of the net way more often than they have in the first four games.