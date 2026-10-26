When Red Wings Let Marcel Dionne Get Away: The Trade That Changed Two Franchises

The Detroit Red Wings have made their share of memorable trades throughout their history. Some helped build Stanley Cup champions, while others left the franchise wondering what might have been. The departure of Marcel Dionne in 1975 certainly belongs in the latter category.

Dionne was only 23 years old when he completed his fourth season with the Red Wings. Already one of the NHL's most talented offensive players, the young center appeared destined to become a cornerstone of the franchise. Instead he became a superstar somewhere else.

The Red Wings selected Dionne with the second overall pick in the 1971 NHL Draft, one selection behind Guy Lafleur, who went to the Montreal Canadiens. Dionne made an immediate impression, recording 28 goals and 49 assists for 77 points during his rookie campaign. His offensive production continued on the upward swing, culminating in a remarkable 1974-75 season.

Playing alongside Danny Grant, Dionne scored 47 goals and added 74 assists for 121 points in 80 games. His assist and point totals established new Red Wings single-season records, surpassing marks previously held by Gordie Howe. Dionne also scored 10 shorthanded goals, setting an NHL record at the time, and capped it off by winning the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy for best sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct.

Unfortunately, the Red Wings' success didn't match Dionne's individual accomplishments. The Red Wings finished the season with a 23-45-12 record, missing the playoffs for the fifth consecutive year. Dionne had yet to experience postseason hockey and his contract situation added another complication. With negotiations stalled, Dionne explored opportunities elsewhere.

As Stu Hackel reported on NHL.com, Dionne signed a lucrative five-year contract with the Los Angeles Kings on June 17, 1975, reportedly worth $1.5 million. Because NHL free agency operated differently at the time, the Red Wings were entitled to compensation for losing him. Six days later, the teams finalized a deal that sent Dionne and defenseman Bart Crashley to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forwards Dan Maloney and Terry Harper, along with a second-round pick in the 1976 NHL Draft.

Neither the return nor the Red Wings' subsequent results came close to matching Dionne's accomplishments with the Kings. Maloney added a physical element and leadership during his four seasons with the Red Wings, while Harper spent two seasons in Detroit.

Dionne, meanwhile, became the centerpiece of the Kings' offense. During the 1976-77 season, he scored 53 goals and handed out 69 assists for 122 points, while winning the Art Ross Trophy attaining the most points in the league. He finished with the same number of points as Wayne Gretzky but was awarded the scoring title because he scored more goals.

Los Angeles Kings center Marcel Dionne Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dionne ended up with 550 goals and 1,307 points in 921 games with the Kings while his NHL career concluded with 731 goals and 1,771 points in 1,348 games. His accomplishments earned him induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1992.

For the Red Wings, the consequences extended beyond losing an elite scorer. They struggled throughout much of the following decade, failing to establish the consistent success that Dionne might have helped provide. Of course keeping him wouldn't have guaranteed a championship. But losing a 23-year-old superstar immediately a 121-point season remains one of the franchise's most significant missed opportunities. Four years later, the Kings received the greatest years of his career.