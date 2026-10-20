49ers QB Brock Purdy and Wife Jenna Shared Life-Changing News During the Offseason

Brock Purdy has another reason to celebrate away from the football field, and this one has nothing to do with the San Francisco 49ers. The quarterback and his wife, Jenna, are expecting their second child, meaning their daughter, Millie Joleen, is about to get a little sibling.

The couple shared the family news in a joint Instagram announcement during the summer, nearly a year after revealing that Millie had arrived. They've offered occasional behind-the-scenes glances of their life as new parents since then, but now there's another big change on the horizon. Their family is growing, and Purdy will soon have two little ones waiting for him when he gets home from games, if they're not there at the sidelines.

San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy Has Found His Rhythm at Home

Being an NFL quarterback is a demanding gig, especially when you're leading a team with championship expectations like the 49ers. Still, Purdy has made it clear that football isn't the only thing that drives him. His life with Jenna and Millie has given him a different perspective, and he's been willing to talk about the balancing act.

During a September 2025 appearance on the 49ers' "You've Got Mail" series with team reporter Briana Jeannel, Purdy discussed how the couple manages life around his football schedule. His answer was simple. They're keeping things uncomplicated and making time for the people who matter.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy kisses his wife Jenna Brandt before a game. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"Playing quarterback for the 49ers is my job," Purdy said on the show. "And so with my training, Jenna taking care of things at home, and also us coming together and loving on our family and friends, we're keeping things as simple as we can."

The quarterback opened up about that side of his life in the interview. With another baby on the way, that family-first approach is about to become even more important.

Jenna Purdy is His MVP Away From Football

Purdy hasn't been shy about giving Jenna credit for everything she does at home while he handles the demands of his job. During the NFL's Back Together Weekend, he spoke to NFL Network's Omar Ruiz and Ian Rapoport about how fatherhood has fueled him.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy acknowledges 49ers fans in the crowd after defeating the Seattle Seahawks. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Having your own little family and doing everything you can, it's motivated me a lot more," Brock said. "Also to see my wife hold it down back at home, she's the champion that no one sees."

That's a sweet shoutout to the person keeping things moving while he's on the field. They keep a lower profile than Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift but are sharing this baby news, at least a bit, with the world. With baby No. 2 joining the picture, the Purdys have lots to look forward to both on and off the field.