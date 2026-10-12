Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together During Chiefs' Bye Week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Friday night enjoying dinner in New York City, and they kept things casual. The married couple stepped out together for an evening in the Big Apple, the same city where they held their wedding, on the down low.

This weekend Kelce doesn't have a game with the Kansas City Chiefs, because it's the team's bye week. They have an early bye this season, so it appears the couple is spending some of their time in New York for it.

People magazine caught the couple in photographs holding hands after dining at Old Rose, the American-Italian restaurant inside the Jane Hotel in Manhattan's West Village, on Friday, Oct. 9. Their latest date night was a relaxed affair, with both opting for comfortable outfits rather than anything too flashy.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Enjoy Another NYC Date Night

Swift wore a green sweater with dark pants and shoes. She also sported her curly bob. Kelce kept things simple, too, in a short-sleeve polo, dark pants and matching shoes.

The outing came just days after the pair celebrated the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's birthday with dinner at Torrisi, an Italian restaurant in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood, on Monday, Oct. 5.

Swift and Kelce arrived at Torrisi together to celebrate Kelce turning 37. He later shared a few details about the occasion during the Oct. 7 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

"It was a good day, it was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York. Went to one of my favorite spots, Torrisi. Got to hang with Tay," Kelce said on the show.

The birthday celebration also came after a win for the Chiefs, who defeated the Las Vegas Raiders the day before.

"And the best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory," Kelce added. "That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye, and we're 4 and 0."

Travis Kelce Reveals His Birthday Dessert Lineup

Recording artist Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Although Kelce didn't have a traditional birthday cake, he said the restaurant made sure the group had lots of dessert options. "Torrisi's got some good desserts. They brought out the entire arsenal," he said on the podcast.

"They got some good yogurt. They got an espresso shaved ice with ice cream and chocolate underneath. It was weird. It was nice though," he added.

Now, Swift and Kelce are back to enjoying time together in New York, with Friday's dinner offering another look at their life away from the spotlight.