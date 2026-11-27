Aaron Rodgers has been at the center of lots of drama this week.

The former quarterback, who has a large net worth, was let go form the Pittsburgh Steelers this week after a very public falling-out with head coach Mike McCarthy, leaving lots of questions about what happened behind the scenes.

Now, his brother Jordan is speaking out. For Jordan, watching his brother's final chapter in Pittsburgh unfold this way has been difficult, especially after Rodgers has prepared physically for this season. He isn't just following the story as a football fan, either.

Having spent time in professional sports himself, Jordan offered a personal perspective on the accusations and what they might mean for the Steelers moving forward.

Jordan appeared on "Good Morning America" on Friday, Nov. 27, where he discussed Aaron's sudden release and the controversy surrounding McCarthy. He admitted the family wasn't expecting things to end so abruptly.

Jordan Rodgers Calls Mike McCarthy's Alleged Behavior Unacceptable

The trouble escalated after Aaron was benched on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The following day, he appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and accused McCarthy of missing team meetings and even falling asleep during ones he attended. The Steelers released the 42-year-old quarterback that same day.

Jordan said the situation was especially disappointing because Aaron and McCarthy had reunited after working together in Green Bay for 13 seasons.

"I think that first and foremost, it's just kind of sad to see it end this way in Pittsburgh with so much good vibes and hopes about the reuniting of McCarthy and Rodgers and the potential to make a playoff run, one last dance," Jordan said on "Good Morning America."

He also questioned whether McCarthy should remain in charge.

"I think what's getting lost in this though is just how unacceptable and unprecedented some of the behavior that McCarthy has displayed and how unique that is, and I think that I would be surprised if he continued to be the head coach moving forward," Jordan added.

Jordan Says Aaron Rodgers' Situation Was Difficult to Watch

Jordan drew on his own experience in football to explain why he found the allegations so troubling.

"Having been in locker rooms, having been a third-string quarterback on a practice squad ... if I even looked like I was nodding off, I'd be cut in a second," he said. "And to have that happen from the head coach, a play caller, you can't play football that way and there's too many jobs at stake for people to put up with that type of behavior."

He also suggested the accusations had not been adequately addressed.

"So I think the Steelers will look into this, but seemingly, the accusations and allegations are confirmed in a lot of ways and he didn't refute them," Jordan said, adding that it was a "weird way to see it end."

The family drama comes after Aaron revealed in September that he and Jordan had reconciled following years of estrangement.