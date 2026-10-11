Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers Spotted in Casual-Cool Game Day Look

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heading into Week 5 of the NFL season looking for answers after their loss to the Cleveland Browns on "Thursday Night Football" the prior week.

So, quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the team are all business as they head into their Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The game is at home at Acrisure Stadium, so that should give this team a bit of an advantage. Ahead of the showdown, the Steelers took to social media to share photos of the players arriving in their gameday fits, and Rodgers opted for a casual-cool look.

Aaron Rodgers Keeps It Casual Ahead of Steelers' Week 5 Matchup

In a photo album shared to the Steelers' official Instagram account, Rodgers is seen sporting a light gray hoodie that almost looks like a crushed velvet texture, zipped up, along with dark sunglasses, black sweatpants, and matching gray and black sneakers.

He's not smiling and looks especially serious heading into the stadium.

Rodgers' wife Brittani isn't to be seen. His wife has yet to attend a game that he's played, at least publicly.

The two got married in spring 2025, and what's wild is that she's quite a mystery because there are yet to be any photos of her in public at all. But Rodgers says these two are happily married and she's just not one for the public eye.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers arrives at the stadium to play the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Other Steelers Players Show Off Their Gameday Style

Even though Rodgers wasn't smiling in his gameday photo, some Steelers were. Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day had a huge smile on his face in his photo, as he wore a white sweatshirt and lightly colored jeans while entering the venue.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerback Jalen Ramsey also had a big smile on his face. He wore a blue sweater with a diamond-shaped pattern, along with a white, crisp, collared shirt underneath and black pants.

Wide receiver DK Metcalf wore headphones (perhaps to block out the noise?) along with a crisp, off-white button-down shirt and red pants. He paired it with matching off-white and red sneakers.

One of the fun things about the NFL is getting to see players show a different side of themselves away from the field.

Gameday outfits have become a big part of the experience, giving players a chance to show off their personal style, whether they go for designer looks, laid-back streetwear or something that gets everyone's attention. The football is the main event, of course, but seeing what these guys wear on their way into the stadium has become its own kind of entertainment.